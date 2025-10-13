All 20 released Hamas hostages handed over to Israel

The second group of 13 hostages released by Hamas has been handed over to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency confirmed in a joint statement on Monday, writes UNN.

Thus, 20 released hostages have already been handed over to Israel - all those Hamas was supposed to hand over have been released.

The first seven hostages captured on October 7, 2023, have been handed over to Israel

Operation "Homecoming". The 13 returning hostages are currently being escorted by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency during their return to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical examination. - stated the IDF.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, while in Israel, announced the end of the war in Gaza.