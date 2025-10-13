$41.600.10
Bitcoin under geopolitical pressure: why new US tariffs against China crashed the crypto market
07:59 AM • 8056 views
Nighttime "cotton" in Crimea: SBU and SSO drones hit an oil terminal and a number of power substations
Exclusive
07:50 AM • 16323 views
Investing in the brain: why sports for a child's intellect are more important than they seem
07:11 AM • 14113 views
Ministry of Energy: Russia again attacked energy infrastructure, emergency blackouts affected 7 regions
06:07 AM • 12974 views
Gold hits record high amid renewed US-China tensions
04:29 AM • 17962 views
"An evening of tears, an evening of joy": Netanyahu declared victory in the war but warned of challenges
October 12, 05:52 PM • 34581 views
Ukraine has chosen its representative for Junior Eurovision 2025: who will go to Georgia
October 12, 04:23 PM • 43001 views
"If Russia does not come to the negotiating table, it will pay for it" - Macron after a conversation with Zelenskyy
Exclusive
October 12, 02:28 PM • 66163 views
A week of big changes: astro-forecast for October 13-19
October 12, 12:27 PM • 37075 views
Ukrainian military liberated Mali Shcherbaky in Zaporizhzhia Oblast from occupiers
All 20 released Hamas hostages handed over to Israel

Kyiv • UNN

 • 672 views

The Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency confirmed the handover of the second group of 13 released Hamas hostages. In total, 20 people have been handed over to Israel, completing the release of all planned hostages.

All 20 released Hamas hostages handed over to Israel

The second group of 13 hostages released by Hamas has been handed over to Israel, the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency confirmed in a joint statement on Monday, writes UNN.

Thus, 20 released hostages have already been handed over to Israel - all those Hamas was supposed to hand over have been released.

The first seven hostages captured on October 7, 2023, have been handed over to Israel13.10.25, 09:38 • 1782 views

Operation "Homecoming". The 13 returning hostages are currently being escorted by the Israel Defense Forces and the Israel Security Agency during their return to Israel, where they will undergo an initial medical examination.

- stated the IDF.

Recall

US President Donald Trump, while in Israel, announced the end of the war in Gaza.

Julia Shramko

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Donald Trump
Gaza Strip