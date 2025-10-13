"A New Beginning": Trump Declares End of War in Gaza

US President Donald Trump, who is in Israel today, announced the end of the war in Gaza and insists that Hamas will abide by the agreement, UNN reports with reference to The Times of Israel.

Speaking to reporters in the Knesset, US President Donald Trump answered "yes" to the question of whether the war in Gaza was over.

"It's a great day," he said. "This is a brand new beginning, and I don't think there's ever been an event like it."

"The love on the streets is just incredible," Trump said. "It was just a great day."

When asked what would happen to Hamas if it did not abide by the terms of the ceasefire, he replied: "They will abide."

"We are so happy for them," he said of the hostages. "They will be happy and they will have a wonderful life."

"They showed great courage," Trump added.

