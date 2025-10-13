All 20 Hamas hostages released: second group already returning to Israel - media

A second group of 13 hostages is returning to Israel after being handed over to the Red Cross, bringing the total number of those returned by Hamas to 20, meaning all of them, UNN reports with reference to the BBC.

Details

Israeli media report that a second group of 13 hostages has been handed over to the Red Cross in southern Gaza and is already returning to Israel.

Earlier, it was reported that Hamas had handed over another 7 hostages.

In total, Hamas was supposed to release 20 hostages.

The first seven hostages captured on October 7, 2023, have been handed over to Israel