Exclusive
09:46 AM • 1966 views
Economist commented on the moratorium on electricity and gas cutoffs in frontline regions
Exclusive
09:25 AM • 4678 views
Court to consider motion to overturn decision to close case against NBU chief lawyer ZymaPhoto
09:01 AM • 10145 views
FIFA U-20 World Cup: Ukraine kicks off the tournament this Saturday with a match against South KoreaVideo
Exclusive
06:40 AM • 17525 views
Autumn avitaminosis: why the body lacks vitamins and how to maintain healthPhoto
Exclusive
05:30 AM • 24217 views
Investing in Securities, Accessible to Everyone: Advice from Fintech Expert Olena Sosedka
September 25, 05:19 PM • 25399 views
Ukraine plans to increase salaries for medical workers in areas of active and possible hostilities: how much they will receive
September 25, 04:17 PM • 37597 views
The government has instructed to prepare a moratorium on cutting off electricity and gas in frontline regions
September 25, 10:41 AM • 34835 views
Trump allowed Ukraine to strike Russian targets in case of an attack on Ukrainian energy infrastructure - Zelenskyy
September 25, 10:24 AM • 67303 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
September 25, 06:48 AM • 42807 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Publications
Exclusives
Publications
Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2828 views

Over 1,200 film industry representatives, including Liev Schreiber and Mayim Bialik, have signed an open letter condemning calls to boycott Israeli cinema. They argue that a boycott suppresses art and does not promote peace, and is also a form of discrimination.

Hollywood opposes boycott of Israeli filmmakers

More than 1,200 representatives of the film industry, including Liev Schreiber, Mayim Bialik, and Debra Messing, have signed an open letter condemning calls to boycott Israeli cinema. They state that such a boycott suppresses art and does not contribute to peace, writes UNN with reference to Variety.

Details

Non-profit organizations Creative Community for Peace and The Brigade published an open letter calling on nearly 4,000 stars who had pledged to support the boycott, including Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix, to reconsider their position. Other prominent figures in film and show business joined the new letter, including Gene Simmons, Sharon Osbourne, Greg Berlanti, Jerry O'Connell, Howie Mandel, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lisa Edelstein, Erin Foster, Anthony Edwards, Rebecca De Mornay, Sherry Lansing, and Haim Saban.

We know the power of cinema. We know the power of history. That's why we cannot remain silent when history is weaponized, when lies are disguised as justice, and when artists are misled into amplifying antisemitic propaganda.

- the letter begins.

"The pledge, circulated under the banner of 'Filmmakers for Palestine,' is not an act of conscience. It is a document of misinformation that advocates for arbitrary censorship and the destruction of art. To censor the very voices that seek to find common ground and express their humanity is wrong, ineffective, and a form of collective punishment," it continues.

The first boycott pledge, published on September 8, was signed by filmmakers and producers who stated that they would refuse to cooperate with Israeli institutions and companies allegedly involved in "genocide and apartheid against the Palestinian people." Among the signatories, in addition to Emma Stone and Joaquin Phoenix, were Yorgos Lanthimos, Ava DuVernay, Adam McKay, Boots Riley, Olivia Colman, Lily Gladstone, Mark Ruffalo, Tilda Swinton, Javier Bardem, and others.

The new open letter notes that despite calls for a boycott, many figures in the left-leaning film and television industry openly oppose the Israeli government at their own risk. Just last week, the film "The Sea," which tells the story of a Palestinian boy risking his life to reach a beach in Tel Aviv, won the top prize at Israel's Ophir Awards and became the national selection for the Oscars. Following this, Israel's Minister of Sports and Culture promised to cut funding for the awards.

When artists boycott other artists solely because of their country of origin, it is blatant discrimination and a betrayal of our role as storytellers. History shows us that boycotts against Jews have long been a tool of authoritarian regimes – by joining these efforts, these artists are wittingly or unwittingly joining a dark legacy of antisemitism.

- Messing stated.

Bialik added: "Artists and creatives have a unique opportunity and responsibility to remind the world of our shared humanity. Boycotting filmmakers, studios, production companies, and individuals simply because they are Israeli fuels discord and contributes to a troubling culture of marginalization. Furthermore, this boycott pledge does nothing to end the war in Gaza, bring the hostages home, or help curb the alarming rise of antisemitism worldwide."

The new open letter also comes immediately after Paramount condemned the call for a boycott in its statement on September 12.

"We disagree with recent attempts to boycott Israeli filmmakers," said Paramount's Chief Communications Officer Melissa Zuckerman.

Silencing individual creative artists because of their nationality does not foster better understanding or advance the cause of peace. The global entertainment industry should encourage artists to tell their stories and share their ideas with audiences around the world. We need more engagement and communication, not less.

- the statement continued.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that more than 1,800 international film professionals, including famous actors and directors, signed a pledge to cease cooperation with Israeli film institutions. They consider these organizations complicit in Israel's "abuse" of Palestinians.

Alona Utkina

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Israel
Tel Aviv