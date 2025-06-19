$41.630.10
Israel threatens liquidation of Iran's Supreme Leader after missile strike on hospital near Tel Aviv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1162 views

Israel's Defense Minister said Ali Khamenei "should not continue to exist" after Iranian missiles damaged a hospital and injured over 200 people.

The Israeli Minister of Defense openly threatens the Supreme Leader of Iran, after the latest Iranian missile attack damaged a major hospital in southern Israel and hit several other residential buildings near Tel Aviv.

Reports UNN with reference to Politico.

Details

Israel warned on Thursday that Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei "cannot continue to exist", after a hospital was hit in Israel, which was targeted by new volleys of Iranian missiles, and hundreds of people were injured.

Reference

According to the Israeli Ministry of Health, at least 240 people were injured by Iranian missiles, four of them seriously. The vast majority suffered minor injuries, including over 70 people from the Soroka Medical Center in the southern city of Beersheba.

Israel threatens Iran's head

Following the strikes, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz accused Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and stated that the military "has received instructions and knows that to achieve all its goals, this person absolutely must not continue to exist".

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the attack and vowed to respond, stating: "We will exact the full price from the tyrants in Tehran."

Addendum

The escalation of the military conflict between Iran and Israel began last Friday. An unexpected wave of Israeli airstrikes hit a number of targets in Iran. 

An Iranian human rights group based in Washington reported that at least 639 people were killed in Iran, including 263 civilians, and over 1300 were injured. 

Israel separately announced a strike on another facility near Natanz, which it described as being related to Iran's nuclear program.

In response, Iran fired over 400 missiles and hundreds of drones, killing at least 24 people in Israel and injuring hundreds.

Supplement

It should be noted that US officials stated that President Donald Trump vetoed Israel's plan to kill Khamenei. 

Later, Trump stated that there were no plans to kill the Iranian leader, "at least for now".

Also, the President of the United States of America Donald Trump approved a plan to attack Iran. But for now, the head of the White House is refraining from implementing it. 

IAEA confirmed strike on nuclear facility in Iran - no radiation threat19.06.25, 15:53 • 1814 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

