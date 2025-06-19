IAEA confirmed strike on nuclear facility in Iran - no radiation threat
Kyiv • UNN
IAEA reported damage to a heavy water research reactor in Iran, which was under construction. The facility was not operational and did not contain nuclear material, so there was no radiation threat.
The heavy water research reactor located in Khondab (Iran) was hit, but it was not operational and did not contain nuclear material. This is reported by UNN, citing a message from the International Atomic Energy Agency on the X network.
Details
The IAEA statement indicated that the facility was under construction.
The IAEA has information that the heavy water research reactor in Khondab (formerly Arak), which is under construction, was hit
It is specified that the facility did not pose a radiation threat.
It was not operational and did not contain nuclear material, therefore there were no radiological consequences
At the same time, the agency does not confirm a hit on another facility at this site.
Currently, the IAEA has no information to suggest a hit on the heavy water production plant in Khondab
