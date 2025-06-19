IAEA confirmed strike on nuclear facility in Iran - no radiation threat

The heavy water research reactor located in Khondab (Iran) was hit, but it was not operational and did not contain nuclear material. This is reported by UNN, citing a message from the International Atomic Energy Agency on the X network.

The IAEA statement indicated that the facility was under construction.

The IAEA has information that the heavy water research reactor in Khondab (formerly Arak), which is under construction, was hit - the message states.

It is specified that the facility did not pose a radiation threat.

It was not operational and did not contain nuclear material, therefore there were no radiological consequences - the IAEA stated.

At the same time, the agency does not confirm a hit on another facility at this site.

Currently, the IAEA has no information to suggest a hit on the heavy water production plant in Khondab - the message notes.

Israel strikes dormant nuclear reactor in Iran