Israel strikes dormant nuclear reactor in Iran

Israeli Air Force overnight struck dozens of military targets, including a non-operational nuclear reactor in the Arak region of Iran, the Israel Defense Forces reported on Thursday, writes **UNN**.

Details

On Thursday night, 40 Israeli Air Force fighter jets, according to the intelligence directorate of the Israel Defense Forces, struck dozens of military targets in Tehran and other areas throughout Iran, using over 100 munitions, the IDF stated.

"As part of the strikes and as part of broad efforts to prevent the Iranian regime from obtaining nuclear weapons, a strike was carried out on the nuclear reactor in the Arak region of Iran, including a reactor core containment structure which is a key component in plutonium production," the IDF stated.

Construction of the reactor, as indicated, began in 1997 but was not completed due to international community interference.

"Initially, the reactor was intended for weapons-grade plutonium, capable of facilitating the development of nuclear weapons. In light of various agreements in recent years, the Iranian regime has progressed in its repurposing for the production of low-grade plutonium, unsuitable for nuclear weapons. However, the regime intentionally ordered the conversion not to be completed, which would have made its use for nuclear weapons impossible – in order to pressure the West," the statement said.

As indicated, "the strike targeted a component intended for plutonium production to prevent the reactor's reactivation and its use for nuclear weapons development".

Additionally, according to the report, "the Israeli Air Force struck a nuclear weapons development facility in the Natanz region". "The facility contained components and specialized equipment used to advance nuclear weapons development, and projects aimed at accelerating the regime's nuclear program were located there," the statement said.

It was also indicated that the Israeli Air Force struck military production facilities belonging to the Iranian regime, including plants for the production of raw materials, components used in the assembly of ballistic missiles, and facilities for the production of Iranian air defense systems and missiles.

In addition, air-based, as noted, have been neutralized air defense batteries, "ground-to-ground" missile storage facilities, radar detection systems, and detection equipment belonging to the Iranian regime.

