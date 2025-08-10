Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza plan

On Saturday evening, August 9, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to escalate the nearly two-year war in Gaza, demanding an immediate end to the campaign and the release of hostages. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds that a day earlier, Israel's security cabinet decided to seize Gaza City, expanding military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory, despite widespread public opposition and military warnings that this step could endanger hostages.

This is not just a military decision. It could be a death sentence for the people we love most - said Lishay Miran Lavi, wife of hostage Omri Miran, at the rally.

According to organizers, Saturday's demonstration gathered over 100,000 protesters. They held Israeli flags and carried posters with images of hostages. Others held signs expressing anger against the government or calling on US President Donald Trump to take action to stop Netanyahu from advancing plans to escalate the war. A small number of protesters held images of Gazan children killed by the military.

The media indicates that according to opinion polls, the vast majority of Israelis advocate for an immediate end to the war to ensure the release of the remaining 50 hostages held by militants in Gaza.

Recall

Recently, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip. The plan includes disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and demilitarizing the enclave.

Hamas condemned Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip as a "full-fledged war crime" that would come at a "high price." For its part, the organization stated that it would pave the way for a ceasefire agreement.

