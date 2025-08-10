Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza plan

$41.460.00
48.280.00
ukenru
Exclusive
August 9, 02:11 PM • 33697 views
There is a perfect moment to end the war: astrologer answered what Putin's and Trump's negotiations might end with
August 9, 01:49 PM • 107597 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideo
August 9, 06:10 AM • 88242 views
Zelenskyy reacted to the Trump-Putin meeting in Alaska: Ukraine is ready for real solutions for peace, but will not give land to the occupier
August 8, 10:42 PM • 263337 views
Trump stated he will meet with Putin on August 15 in Alaska
August 8, 03:03 PM • 149674 views
EU Council approved decision to provide Ukraine with 3.056 billion euros within the framework of the Ukraine Facility - Svyrydenko
August 8, 02:38 PM • 323062 views
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideo
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 297233 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 12:43 PM • 106595 views
Passing the Military Medical Commission (MMC) during martial law: what conscripts need to know
August 8, 10:49 AM • 149230 views
Trump and Putin could meet as early as Monday, Rome among options - Fox News
Exclusive
August 8, 09:44 AM • 79304 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
1.2m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Ukraine risks losing an important supporter: Czech Republic on the verge of changing course - MediaAugust 9, 09:09 PM • 15296 views
Russia claims its key role in the Armenian-Azerbaijani settlementAugust 9, 09:57 PM • 8864 views
Kyiv continues to clear courtyards and streets of abandoned and damaged cars: where most remainPhoto01:20 AM • 9808 views
Kremlin hinted at Alaska's historical proximity to Russia before Trump-Putin meeting - ISW02:33 AM • 12230 views
Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza planPhoto04:40 AM • 14265 views
Publications
GUR fighters hit the Yenisei radar in Crimea: what other rare Russian radar systems Ukraine has destroyedPhotoVideoAugust 8, 02:38 PM • 323062 views
Ukraine's anti-corruption bodies should pay attention to the activities of MP Serhiy KuzminykhPhotoAugust 8, 02:30 PM • 203814 views
Will Ukraine lose control over the Mi-8 repair market? The decision of the State Aviation Service caused a stir and suspicions of treason
Exclusive
August 8, 01:00 PM • 297233 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 302973 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
August 8, 09:00 AM • 211094 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
J. D. Vance
David Lammy
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
United Kingdom
Alaska
Donetsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jerry Heil and YARMAK deleted the music video due to accusations of domestic violence against actor TemlyakVideoAugust 9, 03:20 PM • 48285 views
Five terrifying horror series: what to watch on a hot weekendVideoAugust 9, 01:49 PM • 107597 views
Top ways to cook an incredibly delicious omeletPhotoAugust 8, 11:15 AM • 302973 views
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 223859 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 233303 views
Actual
Shahed-136
The Economist
TikTok
Instagram
Pistol

Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza plan

Kyiv • UNN

 • 14491 views

On August 9, thousands of protesters in Tel Aviv demonstrated against the Israeli Prime Minister's plan to escalate the war in Gaza. They demanded an end to the campaign and the release of hostages.

Thousands of Israelis protest Netanyahu's Gaza plan

On Saturday evening, August 9, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to escalate the nearly two-year war in Gaza, demanding an immediate end to the campaign and the release of hostages. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The publication reminds that a day earlier, Israel's security cabinet decided to seize Gaza City, expanding military operations in the devastated Palestinian territory, despite widespread public opposition and military warnings that this step could endanger hostages.

This is not just a military decision. It could be a death sentence for the people we love most

- said Lishay Miran Lavi, wife of hostage Omri Miran, at the rally.

According to organizers, Saturday's demonstration gathered over 100,000 protesters. They held Israeli flags and carried posters with images of hostages. Others held signs expressing anger against the government or calling on US President Donald Trump to take action to stop Netanyahu from advancing plans to escalate the war. A small number of protesters held images of Gazan children killed by the military.

The media indicates that according to opinion polls, the vast majority of Israelis advocate for an immediate end to the war to ensure the release of the remaining 50 hostages held by militants in Gaza.

Recall

Recently, Israel's security cabinet approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip. The plan includes disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and demilitarizing the enclave.

Hamas condemned Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip as a "full-fledged war crime" that would come at a "high price." For its part, the organization stated that it would pave the way for a ceasefire agreement.

New offensive operation in the Gaza Strip: five countries issued a statement regarding Israel's plan09.08.25, 22:13 • 6060 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

News of the World
Israel
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Gaza Strip
Tel Aviv