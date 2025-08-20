Air traffic temporarily suspended in Vilnius due to UAV near airport

$41.360.10
48.320.15
ukenru
Exclusive
09:46 AM • 1488 views
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 7756 views
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
08:52 AM • 8686 views
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 41554 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto
Exclusive
06:54 AM • 21614 views
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 24200 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 25692 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 135654 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 118747 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 109030 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+22°
1m/s
49%
744mm
Popular news
Occupiers intensified filtration in Crimea under the guise of migration checks - CNSAugust 20, 12:13 AM • 26725 views
Great Britain tested an underwater drone controlled from the other side of the worldAugust 20, 02:03 AM • 18464 views
Appeasement Policy Will Not Bring Trump a Nobel Peace Prize - Senator BlumenthalAugust 20, 02:28 AM • 28564 views
Shmyhal visited Kharkiv region and met with military personnel: what is knownPhotoAugust 20, 02:29 AM • 19554 views
Immigrants in the USA will be checked for "anti-Americanism"August 20, 02:53 AM • 21946 views
Publications
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Exclusive
09:29 AM • 7794 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiationsPhoto08:14 AM • 41673 views
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Exclusive
August 19, 12:13 PM • 135724 views
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Exclusive
August 19, 12:09 PM • 118808 views
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Exclusive
August 19, 11:23 AM • 109067 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Steve Witkoff
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Garbaruk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Hungary
Germany
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
"Purple Rain" Star Sues Prince's Heirs Over "Apollonia" Name09:18 AM • 5480 views
Eurovision 2026 to take place in Vienna: "Wiener Stadthalle" to once again become the arena for the global show08:11 AM • 11719 views
92-year-old "Dynasty" star Joan Collins showed herself in a swimsuit and intrigued with new plansPhotoAugust 19, 05:03 PM • 28576 views
Ukrainian woman from Lviv became a wine princess in GermanyAugust 19, 10:46 AM • 63320 views
Zelenskyy gifted Trump a golf clubAugust 19, 05:54 AM • 126480 views
Actual
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Hryvnia
Oil
United States dollar
Fox News

Air traffic temporarily suspended in Vilnius due to UAV near airport

Kyiv • UNN

 • 96 views

Air traffic was temporarily suspended at Vilnius Airport due to the detection of a drone. It was later found that the drone belonged to a private security company.

Air traffic temporarily suspended in Vilnius due to UAV near airport

Air traffic at Vilnius Airport was temporarily suspended early on Wednesday after a drone was spotted near the Lithuanian capital.

This was reported by LRT with reference to the authorities, writes UNN.

Details

Around midnight, air navigation specialists reported a drone flying in the city, at a distance from the airport, according to airport spokesman Tadas Vasiliauskas.

Airport services responded by increasing patrols and surveillance in the area. Air traffic was stopped for approximately 30 minutes and fully resumed by 00:35, Vasiliauskas said.

Due to the disruption, a flight departing for Tel Aviv was delayed, and several arriving aircraft circled in the holding area before landing, leading to delays of approximately 15-20 minutes.

Later on Wednesday, officials reported that the drone that led to the brief suspension of flights at Vilnius Airport belongs to a private security company.

Saulius Batavičius, CEO of the state-owned air navigation service provider Oro Navigacija, said the drone was spotted around midnight in Vilnius' Liepkalnis district.

Flight safety protocols were activated – flights were temporarily suspended, and as soon as it was confirmed there was no threat, traffic resumed in about 30 minutes.

– Batavičius told BNS.

The drone flew from Lithuanian territory and was operated by the private security firm Ekskomisarų Biuras as part of a site inspection, Batavičius said.

He emphasized that the security measures worked properly and that flights were never in real danger.

Addition

All departures and arrivals at Birmingham Airport were suspended until 5:30 PM after a Beech King Air aircraft declared an emergency. One person sustained minor injuries, and the aircraft likely had a collapsed landing gear.

At Madrid's Barajas Airport, an Iberia plane made an emergency landing after colliding with a vulture. The bird hit the plane and was then sucked into the left engine.

Pavlo Zinchenko

Events
Vilnius
Lithuania
Madrid
Tel Aviv
Unmanned aerial vehicle