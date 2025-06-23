$41.690.00
133 Ukrainians evacuated from Israel, citizens continue to be transported from Iran - details from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

Kyiv • UNN

 • 278 views

On June 22, 176 people, including 133 Ukrainians, were evacuated from Israel due to the worsening security situation. The operation was carried out by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine on behalf of President Zelenskyy; the plane with passengers landed in Moldova.

133 Ukrainians evacuated from Israel, citizens continue to be transported from Iran - details from the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

176 people were evacuated from Israel on June 22, 133 of them are citizens of Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Telegram channel of the Main Intelligence Directorate of Ukraine.

Details

The evacuation operation was carried out on the instructions of the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy. It was conducted by the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense jointly with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine.

According to the DIU statement, the operation was carried out against the backdrop of the deteriorating security situation in the State of Israel.

According to the department, during the special operation, 176 people were evacuated. Of these, 133 are citizens of Ukraine. Also among the evacuees are citizens of Moldova, Latvia, Azerbaijan, Estonia, and the USA.

The agency clarified that the plane with passengers successfully landed in the Republic of Moldova. From there, citizens of Ukraine will continue their journey home.

One of the evacuees, a resident of Kyiv region, shared details of the trip.

My family and I were on vacation in Tel Aviv, we went to disconnect a bit from the war, but we found the same horror there: explosions, shelling. I went to the embassy website, applied for evacuation. And now, just a few days later, we are returning to Ukraine. I thank everyone who made efforts: our President Mr. Zelenskyy, the embassy, and the Main Intelligence Directorate

– she said.

Another evacuee, a resident of Kyiv, spoke about what she experienced.

When the shelling began, my son and I were visiting my mother in Tel Aviv. Our flight was canceled and my mother contacted the embassy to help us leave. We are sincerely grateful to everyone who helped make this happen. We are grateful to Ukraine for not abandoning its citizens in trouble. I am happy to be here already

– the woman noted.

The DIU emphasized that this operation is part of broader efforts to bring Ukrainians home due to the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East.

Thanks to the efforts of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, and the support of international partners, it is possible to successfully evacuate citizens of Ukraine who wish to move to safer regions or return to their homeland

– the statement reads.

Currently, an operation to evacuate citizens of Ukraine from Iran is underway.

Reference

For those who need assistance with evacuation, the contacts of the Embassy of Ukraine in the State of Israel are available: phone – (+972) 54 667 67 82, email – [email protected], mailto:[email protected]).

The round-the-clock hotline of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine also functions: +38-044-238-16-57.

Recall

Earlier, the DIU of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine and international partners, successfully carried out the evacuation of Ukrainians from Syria and Lebanon.

Thanks to these multi-stage missions, hundreds of people, including women and children, returned home.

Addition

As UNN reported, US President Donald Trump announced a successful US attack on three Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan. According to him, the operation was completed, and all aircraft left Iranian airspace.

