IDF claims strike on Iranian missile launchers prepared for launch

$41.690.06
47.860.04
ukenru
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
07:30 AM • 3324 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU
Exclusive
06:41 AM • 12978 views
Russian drone attack on Odesa: State Emergency Service reported on the "Nemo" hotel and dolphins
Exclusive
06:00 AM • 14581 views
Detox diets: Nutritionist explained whether cleansing the body with juices and smoothies works
June 19, 05:11 PM • 35129 views
Zelensky appointed Shapovalov Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Exclusive
June 19, 02:14 PM • 92260 views
“Financial inclusion banks are progress, but security must be a priority” - fintech expert Olena Sosidka warns about fraud
Exclusive
June 19, 01:56 PM • 94064 views
GOST vs. DSTU: Why the Transition to Modern Aviation Standards Could Last Until 2030
Exclusive
June 19, 01:07 PM • 90288 views
"Disgraceful behavior, draft dodger": what voters of the 67th constituency think about their MP Serhiy Kuzminykh (VIDEO)
June 19, 11:44 AM • 93775 views
Ukrainian defenders return from Russian captivity: Zelensky announced another exchange
June 19, 10:50 AM • 169168 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expect
Exclusive
June 19, 07:33 AM • 71790 views
Kyiv strengthens control over advertising in the metro and on transport: at what stage is the development of new rules
Exclusives
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+17°
8.9m/s
52%
748mm
Russia attacked Odesa and Sumy with attack drones: fires broke out in the citiesJune 19, 10:39 PM • 16394 views
Night attack on Ukraine: Footage of the aftermath of strikes on Odesa and Kharkiv has emerged.June 19, 11:45 PM • 38695 views
Kyslytsya: If Ukraine falls, America will not be greatJune 20, 01:59 AM • 19843 views
A territorial recruitment center employee will be tried for entering false data into the "Oberih" registry: details of the case02:48 AM • 15410 views
ISW Explains What Putin Is Counting On in the War Against Ukraine06:30 AM • 6452 views
World Refugee Day: How Many Ukrainians Have Temporary Protection in the EU 07:30 AM • 3312 views
Real estate owned by parents, relatives in the Russian Federation, and ties to organized crime – what is known about NABU officers and prosecutors competing for the position of BBEP DirectorJune 19, 12:44 PM • 125039 views
Transparent governance, independent audit, new rules for selecting the head: what the law on ARMA reform will changeJune 19, 12:22 PM • 137866 views
Verkhovna Rada has a record low number of MPs: what to expectJune 19, 10:50 AM • 169166 views
How kindergartens will work in the 2025-2026 academic yearJune 19, 08:45 AM • 197995 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Ali Khamenei
Ihor Terekhov
Andrii Sybiha
Ukraine
United States
Iran
Odesa
Tehran
Court allowed access to Swift and Lively's messages in case against BaldoniJune 19, 02:51 PM • 48257 views
In Lithuania, a brown bear roamed the capital's streets for two days: hunters did not follow the government's order to kill the animalJune 19, 12:42 PM • 70941 views
Tinder launches new Double Date featureJune 17, 03:09 PM • 192411 views
In Ukraine, a Labubu made of flowers for 250,000 hryvnias was created June 16, 05:56 PM • 238695 views
Lesya Nikityuk Officially Confirmed Pregnancy with a Tender Photo of Her Baby Bump June 16, 03:30 PM • 225142 views
The New York Times
Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II
Shahed-136
Financial Times
Mikoyan MiG-29

IDF claims strike on Iranian missile launchers prepared for launch

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1478 views

The IDF struck three Iranian missile launchers ready for launch, targeting Israel. The strike also targeted a military commander who planned these launches.

IDF claims strike on Iranian missile launchers prepared for launch

An airstrike was also directed at a military commander who was planning to carry out launches.

Reported by UNN with reference to the IDF.

Details

According to an official statement, the IDF struck territory in Iran, specifically three ready-to-launch missile sites aimed at Israeli territory. The strike was also directed at a military commander who was preparing to launch missiles.

Subsequently, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on several Iranian missile systems intended to attack Israeli aircraft in the Isfahan region.

The report indicates that Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the Isfahan and Tehran regions, which were intended to attack Israeli army aircraft and "disrupt their operations." This was carried out, as stated in the post, "in recent days." The explanation states that the strike "expands the freedom of air operations of the Israeli Air Force in Iranian airspace."

Recall

The Israeli Defense Minister openly threatened Iran's Supreme Leader after the latter's Iranian missile attack damaged the main hospital in southern Israel and hit several other residential buildings near Tel Aviv.

Iran delivered the first strike on Israel with a cluster missile, which exploded in the Gush Dan area.

Ihor Telezhnikov

Ihor Telezhnikov

News of the World
Israel
Israel Defense Forces
Tehran
Iran
Tel Aviv
Tesla
