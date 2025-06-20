IDF claims strike on Iranian missile launchers prepared for launch

An airstrike was also directed at a military commander who was planning to carry out launches.

Reported by UNN with reference to the IDF.

Details

According to an official statement, the IDF struck territory in Iran, specifically three ready-to-launch missile sites aimed at Israeli territory. The strike was also directed at a military commander who was preparing to launch missiles.

Subsequently, the Israeli Air Force carried out strikes on several Iranian missile systems intended to attack Israeli aircraft in the Isfahan region.

The report indicates that Israeli Air Force fighter jets struck Iranian missile systems and radar installations in the Isfahan and Tehran regions, which were intended to attack Israeli army aircraft and "disrupt their operations." This was carried out, as stated in the post, "in recent days." The explanation states that the strike "expands the freedom of air operations of the Israeli Air Force in Iranian airspace."

Recall

The Israeli Defense Minister openly threatened Iran's Supreme Leader after the latter's Iranian missile attack damaged the main hospital in southern Israel and hit several other residential buildings near Tel Aviv.

Iran delivered the first strike on Israel with a cluster missile, which exploded in the Gush Dan area.