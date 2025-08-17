$41.450.00
Mass protests in Israel for the return of hostages and an end to the war in the Gaza Strip

Kyiv • UNN

 • 106 views

A strike and blockade, organized by the Hostages Families Forum, took place in Israel, demanding the return of prisoners. About 100,000 people marched, and police detained 25 participants.

On Sunday, August 17, another day of joint strike and blockades, organized on the initiative of the Hostage Families Forum, took place in Israel. The goal is to influence the government and call for the return of prisoners, reports UNN with reference to RFI.

Details

It is indicated that about 100,000 marched from Savidor railway station, after which they joined the main rally.

Many organizations supported the call of the prisoners' families for a strike, including large municipalities such as Tel Aviv and Haifa, as well as universities

- the message says.

According to Israeli media, police detained at least 25 participants of the nationwide protests. During the rallies, demonstrators blocked roads demanding a hostage deal, a ceasefire, and an end to the war with Hamas.

At the same time, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu condemned the actions of the demonstrators.

Those who today call for an end to the war without defeating Hamas not only strengthen Hamas's position and delay the release of our hostages, but also guarantee that the horrors of October 7 will be repeated

- said the head of the Israeli government.

At the same time, he added that he is ready to consider a partial ceasefire in Gaza in exchange for a deal to release hostages.

Israel in talks to resettle Palestinians from Gaza to South Sudan - Reuters16.08.25, 05:54 • 5208 views

For reference

According to the Israeli military, of the 251 hostages captured in the Hamas attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, 49 remain in Gaza, including 27 dead.

Recall

On Saturday evening, August 9, thousands of protesters took to the streets of Tel Aviv to protest against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to escalate the nearly two-year war in Gaza, demanding an immediate end to the campaign and the release of hostages.

Earlier, the Israeli security cabinet approved a plan to take control of the Gaza Strip. It includes disarming Hamas, returning hostages, and demilitarizing the enclave.

Hamas condemned Israel's plan to seize the Gaza Strip as a "full-fledged war crime" that will come at a "high price." For its part, the organization stated that it would pave the way for a ceasefire agreement.

Israel prepares to resettle Palestinians from combat zones in the Gaza Strip: what is known17.08.25, 19:52 • 5752 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

