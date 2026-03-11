FBI warned that Iran could attack California with drones

The FBI has recently warned California police departments that Iran could respond to American attacks by launching drones along the West Coast. This is stated in a warning seen by ABC News, UNN reports.

"We recently received information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly sought to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unknown vessel off the coast of the United States, specifically targeting unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. strikes Iran." - the warning, which was issued in late February, states.

"We have no additional information regarding the timing, method, target, or individuals responsible for this alleged attack."

The warning came just as the Trump administration launched its attack on the Islamic Republic. Iran is responding with drone strikes on targets across the Middle East.

The publication notes that a spokesperson for the FBI's Los Angeles field office declined to comment.

Additionally

In recent months, U.S. intelligence agencies have also expressed concern about the expanding use of drones by Mexican drug cartels and the potential for this technology to be used to attack U.S. forces and personnel near the Mexican border.

"An uncorroborated report suggests that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders have authorized attacks using explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against U.S. law enforcement and military personnel along the U.S.-Mexico border," a 2005 bulletin stated.

"This type of attack on U.S. personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented, but is a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that could draw unwanted attention or provoke a retaliatory response from U.S. authorities."

John Cohen, former head of intelligence for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said he is concerned about the potential for drones to be used as weapons from both the Pacific and Mexico.

"We know that Iran has a large presence in Mexico and South America, they have connections, they have drones, and now they have an incentive to carry out attacks," Cohen said. "The FBI is wise to issue this warning so that state and local authorities can better prepare for and respond to such threats. This information is extremely important for law enforcement."

While the FBI warning did not specify how or when vessels carrying attack drones might approach the U.S. mainland, intelligence officials have long been concerned that equipment could be pre-positioned—either on land or on ships at sea—in case Israel or the U.S. strikes Iran.