03:03 PM • 9506 views
Inflation accelerated to 7.6% - how much food and fuel prices increasedPhoto
02:45 PM • 18008 views
Naftogaz: Russia is attacking oil infrastructure in the south for the second day, the reason is obvious - blocking supplies of non-Russian oil to Europe
Exclusive
01:06 PM • 16069 views
Stories of former patients of the Odrex clinic that most impressed StopOdrex activists
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 20926 views
NACP will check the lifestyle of Deputy Head of Customs Suvorov, if a corresponding request is made
March 11, 09:10 AM • 27652 views
Murder of Andriy Parubiy - case sent to court, detainee faces life imprisonmentPhotoVideo
March 11, 08:06 AM • 34793 views
NBU provided banks with millions in foreign currency after the seizure of cash collectors in Hungary - says, cash reserves are "sufficient"
March 11, 07:44 AM • 33557 views
EU has a plan to support Ukraine even if Hungary continues to block a €90 billion loan - Politico
Exclusive
March 10, 05:36 PM • 44496 views
US partially lifts oil sanctions on Russia - how dangerous is it for Ukraine and what should it do?
Exclusive
March 10, 03:44 PM • 120729 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
March 10, 03:25 PM • 87846 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Publications
Exclusives
Popular news
FBI warned that Iran could attack California with drones

Kyiv • UNN

 • 336 views

The FBI warned US police about possible Iranian UAV strikes from unknown vessels. There is also a threat of drone attacks from Mexican drug cartels.

FBI warned that Iran could attack California with drones

The FBI has recently warned California police departments that Iran could respond to American attacks by launching drones along the West Coast. This is stated in a warning seen by ABC News, UNN reports.

"We recently received information that as of early February 2026, Iran allegedly sought to conduct a surprise attack using unmanned aerial vehicles from an unknown vessel off the coast of the United States, specifically targeting unspecified targets in California, in the event that the U.S. strikes Iran."

- the warning, which was issued in late February, states.

"We have no additional information regarding the timing, method, target, or individuals responsible for this alleged attack."

The warning came just as the Trump administration launched its attack on the Islamic Republic. Iran is responding with drone strikes on targets across the Middle East.

The publication notes that a spokesperson for the FBI's Los Angeles field office declined to comment.

Trump says war with Iran will end "soon" and "there's practically nothing left to attack"11.03.26, 16:41 • 2296 views

Additionally

In recent months, U.S. intelligence agencies have also expressed concern about the expanding use of drones by Mexican drug cartels and the potential for this technology to be used to attack U.S. forces and personnel near the Mexican border.

"An uncorroborated report suggests that unidentified Mexican cartel leaders have authorized attacks using explosive-laden unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) against U.S. law enforcement and military personnel along the U.S.-Mexico border," a 2005 bulletin stated.

"This type of attack on U.S. personnel or interests inside the United States would be unprecedented, but is a plausible scenario, although (cartels) typically avoid actions that could draw unwanted attention or provoke a retaliatory response from U.S. authorities."

John Cohen, former head of intelligence for the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, said he is concerned about the potential for drones to be used as weapons from both the Pacific and Mexico.

"We know that Iran has a large presence in Mexico and South America, they have connections, they have drones, and now they have an incentive to carry out attacks," Cohen said. "The FBI is wise to issue this warning so that state and local authorities can better prepare for and respond to such threats. This information is extremely important for law enforcement."

While the FBI warning did not specify how or when vessels carrying attack drones might approach the U.S. mainland, intelligence officials have long been concerned that equipment could be pre-positioned—either on land or on ships at sea—in case Israel or the U.S. strikes Iran.

Antonina Tumanova

