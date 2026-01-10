Discussed the priorities of the Presidential Office, including sanctions policy: Zelenskyy on Budanov's report

$42.990.00
Forecasters give three-day weather forecast: will frosts in Ukraine subside?
08:55 AM • 11919 views
Six thousand French troops could be deployed in Ukraine after a peace agreement - Media
08:49 AM • 14544 views
UN Security Council to convene on January 12 over Russia's use of the Oreshnik missile against Ukraine
08:27 AM • 14045 views
Where are the outages long-term, and where are they emergency, and how many consumers have had their power restored: the operational situation in Ukraine's energy system
January 9, 11:09 PM • 16686 views
Oil prices rose by 2% due to unrest in Iran and escalation in Ukraine
January 9, 08:32 PM • 25335 views
US and Ukraine to sign $800 billion reconstruction deal - The Telegraph
January 9, 03:56 PM • 45576 views
Fedorov and Shmyhal's resignation letters submitted to the Rada
January 9, 02:55 PM • 36803 views
Traffic restrictions on a number of routes lifted: current situation on the roads
January 9, 02:44 PM • 35971 views
Ukraine granted lithium mining rights to Trump's friend - NYT
January 9, 01:30 PM • 29470 views
Inflation slowed to 8% over the year: what prices increased and what became cheaperPhoto
Superman comic stolen from Nicolas Cage sells for record $15 million
Mexican oil arrived in Cuba despite Washington's pressure
Mass protests expected in US over killing of woman by ICE agents
Another attack against Ukraine: the Speaker of the Czech Parliament made another harsh statement against Kyiv
Kyiv and Kyiv region return to stabilization schedules: specialists managed to stabilize the electricity supply situation
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variation
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives do
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 96498 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connected
Donald Trump
J. D. Vance
Ali Khamenei
Musician
Kyrylo Budanov
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Venezuela
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
"Living life to the fullest": singer Alina Grosu announced her pregnancy
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in Diia
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNN
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' reboot
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the US
Technology
Heating
Social network
BFM TV
Shahed-136

Discussed the priorities of the Presidential Office, including sanctions policy: Zelenskyy on Budanov's report

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

President Zelenskyy heard a report from the Head of the Presidential Office, Kyrylo Budanov, discussing sanctions policy, the diplomatic track, and internal tasks. Emphasis was placed on maintaining and strengthening pressure on Russia.

Discussed the priorities of the Presidential Office, including sanctions policy: Zelenskyy on Budanov's report

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Kyrylo Budanov, during which they discussed the priorities of the President's Office, including issues of sanctions policy, the diplomatic track, and urgent tasks of domestic policy. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyrylo Budanov's report. We discussed the priorities of the President's Office, and in particular, issues of sanctions policy. All areas of pressure on Russia and related individuals must be maintained and adapted to the changing realities of wartime," the message says.

The President also emphasized the strengthening of sanctions instruments.

"Kyrylo reported on some of the meetings within the diplomatic track of negotiations. We also identified tasks within domestic policy that need to be resolved as a matter of priority. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

New operations agreed: Zelenskyy met with acting head of the SBU Khmara

Olga Rozgon

Politics
Sanctions
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kyrylo Budanov
Volodymyr Zelenskyy