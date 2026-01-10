Discussed the priorities of the Presidential Office, including sanctions policy: Zelenskyy on Budanov's report

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy heard a report from Kyrylo Budanov, during which they discussed the priorities of the President's Office, including issues of sanctions policy, the diplomatic track, and urgent tasks of domestic policy. The head of state announced this on Telegram, writes UNN.

Details

"Kyrylo Budanov's report. We discussed the priorities of the President's Office, and in particular, issues of sanctions policy. All areas of pressure on Russia and related individuals must be maintained and adapted to the changing realities of wartime," the message says.

The President also emphasized the strengthening of sanctions instruments.

"Kyrylo reported on some of the meetings within the diplomatic track of negotiations. We also identified tasks within domestic policy that need to be resolved as a matter of priority. Glory to Ukraine!" Zelenskyy added.

New operations agreed: Zelenskyy met with acting head of the SBU Khmara