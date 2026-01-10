Decisions on corruption in TCCs and desertion in the military are being prepared: Budanov held a meeting with military command and law enforcement agencies

The Head of the President's Office, Kyrylo Budanov, held a meeting with the leadership of the General Staff, Ground Forces, Military Law Enforcement Service, and heads of law enforcement agencies of the country, during which they discussed corruption in the TCC system and desertion in the army. Decisions are being prepared. Budanov wrote about this on Telegram, as reported by UNN.

Corruption in the TCC and SP system, as well as desertion in the troops, are problems that affect our defense capabilities. I held an expanded meeting with the leadership of the General Staff, Ground Forces, Military Law Enforcement Service, and heads of law enforcement agencies of the country. On the agenda are countering corruption in the TCC and SP system and the issue of desertion in the army. - Budanov wrote.

According to him, abuse of official duties and undermining military discipline are unacceptable.

We are studying the problems of these issues and preparing clear and effective solutions. - Budanov added.

Recall

The State Bureau of Investigation reported suspicion to the deputy head of the Rivne OTCC and SP, who demanded bribes, including in the form of cars, for deferment from mobilization even from those military-liable men who had legal grounds for it. Currently, the official is in custody.