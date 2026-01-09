Number of injured in the capital due to the Russian strike has risen to 28
Kyiv • UNN
As a result of the Russian attack in Kyiv, 28 people were injured. 16 hospitalized are in moderate condition, four are in critical condition.
The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased to 28, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, UNN writes.
Recall
Earlier, 4 dead and 25 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack.
