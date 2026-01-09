Number of injured in the capital due to the Russian strike has risen to 28

The number of victims of the Russian attack in Kyiv has increased to 28, the Kyiv City State Administration reported on Friday, UNN writes.

The number of victims in Kyiv as a result of the Russian attack has increased to 28. Among those hospitalized, 16 people are in moderate condition, four are in critical condition. - Tetyana Mostepan, Director of the Department of Health of the Kyiv City State Administration, noted on the air of KYIV24.

Recall

Earlier, 4 dead and 25 injured were reported as a result of the Russian attack.

