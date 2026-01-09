One metro train will run between Livoberezhna and Arsenalna

In the Kyiv subway, the organization of train traffic between the left and right banks has been temporarily changed due to the electricity supply situation. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, UNN reports.

Between the stations "Livoberezhna" - "Arsenalna", 1 train will run to transport passengers from the left to the right bank, taking into account the current situation with electricity supply. The estimated interval of movement is about 20-25 minutes - the post says.

The train will follow without stops past the stations "Hydropark" and "Dnipro". Passengers are asked to use the subway only if absolutely necessary.

Information about changes in traffic will be broadcast at stations, as well as through the official pages of the Kyiv City State Administration and the subway - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

In Kyiv, on the left bank, emergency power outages have been introduced after a massive attack by the Russian Federation. Energy workers are working to restore light and heat, the priority is critical infrastructure.