Heat supply to Rusanivka and Berezniaky in Kyiv will be temporarily restricted for network repairs.

After the enemy shelling that took place on the night of December 27, utility workers are working to restore the city's infrastructure. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Given the favorable weather conditions and the absence of severe frosts, today specialists are carrying out repair work on the heating network, in particular on Sobornosti Avenue (formerly Vozzyednannia Avenue) in the Dnipro district.

During the work, heat supply will be temporarily restricted for 337 consumers in the Rusanivka and Berezniaky residential areas. In particular, 160 residential buildings, 14 kindergartens, 9 schools, 3 polyclinics, and 151 departmental institutions will be left without heat. - the post says.

Repair work is planned to be completed within one day, after which heat supply will be fully restored.

Recall

Law enforcement officers published footage of the first minutes after the Russian shelling of Kyiv region on December 27, helping people leave damaged homes and accompanying them to shelters. Among the victims were elderly people and children, whose number increased to 32.

UNN also reported that more than 40% of Kyiv's residential buildings and part of the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region were left without heat after the Russian attack on December 27.