Heat supply to Rusanivka and Berezniaky in Kyiv will be temporarily restricted for network repairs.

$42.170.18
49.550.24
ukenru
09:17 AM • 2116 views
The enemy did not attempt to go beyond Hrabovske: no assaults have been recorded in the last few days
08:34 AM • 5016 views
Continuation of Russia's operation to disrupt peace talks: FIS warns that the Kremlin is preparing a large-scale provocation with human casualties
January 1, 01:04 PM • 44945 views
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM • 70658 views
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM • 55545 views
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM • 52559 views
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 173061 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 169859 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 56486 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 46808 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−1°
4.2m/s
75%
738mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Mykolaiv under enemy drone attack: three explosions heard in the cityJanuary 2, 01:26 AM • 15706 views
Yemen's international airport suspends operations amid deepening crisis between Saudi Arabia and UAEJanuary 2, 02:37 AM • 7110 views
Preparing a successor: Kim Jong Un's daughter visits state mausoleum for the first timeJanuary 2, 03:34 AM • 10564 views
Almost half of Americans disapprove of Trump's actions on the war in Ukraine - pollJanuary 2, 04:31 AM • 6036 views
Czech Parliament Speaker Delivers Anti-Ukrainian Speech: Ukrainian Ambassador's Reaction Was Swift07:50 AM • 12536 views
Publications
From casino to hospital: who and how built Odesa's private clinic Odrex09:26 AM • 3740 views
How to behave on reservoirs in winter and what to do if you find yourself in icy water: police gave adviceJanuary 1, 05:58 PM • 33280 views
Booking in 2026: what salary should an employee have for a deferralJanuary 1, 11:39 AM • 50908 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 173064 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 96882 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Elon Musk
Masoud Pezeshkian
Prokudin Oleksandr Serhiyovych
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Iran
Europe
Advertisement
UNN Lite
You can't trust your eyes to tell you what's real anymore: Instagram head raises AI issue for photosVideoJanuary 1, 12:15 PM • 30939 views
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 39688 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 40124 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 96885 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 38756 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
Shahed-136
Gold

Heat supply to Rusanivka and Berezniaky in Kyiv will be temporarily restricted for network repairs.

Kyiv • UNN

 • 224 views

Kyiv utility workers are carrying out repair work on the heating network on Sobornosti Avenue after the shelling on December 27. Heat supply has been temporarily restricted for 337 consumers in the residential areas of Rusanivka and Berezniaky.

Heat supply to Rusanivka and Berezniaky in Kyiv will be temporarily restricted for network repairs.

After the enemy shelling that took place on the night of December 27, utility workers are working to restore the city's infrastructure. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Given the favorable weather conditions and the absence of severe frosts, today specialists are carrying out repair work on the heating network, in particular on Sobornosti Avenue (formerly Vozzyednannia Avenue) in the Dnipro district.

During the work, heat supply will be temporarily restricted for 337 consumers in the Rusanivka and Berezniaky residential areas. In particular, 160 residential buildings, 14 kindergartens, 9 schools, 3 polyclinics, and 151 departmental institutions will be left without heat.

- the post says.

Repair work is planned to be completed within one day, after which heat supply will be fully restored.

Recall

Law enforcement officers published footage of the first minutes after the Russian shelling of Kyiv region on December 27, helping people leave damaged homes and accompanying them to shelters. Among the victims were elderly people and children, whose number increased to 32.

UNN also reported that more than 40% of Kyiv's residential buildings and part of the Obukhiv district of Kyiv region were left without heat after the Russian attack on December 27.

Alla Kiosak

SocietyKyiv
Real estate
Frosts in Ukraine
Energy
Heating
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv