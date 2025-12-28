$41.930.00
Tram traffic fully restored in Kyiv

Kyiv • UNN

 • 42 views

Tram traffic in Kyiv has been fully restored after a power outage on the left bank. Work is underway to restore trolleybus traffic.

Tram traffic fully restored in Kyiv

In Kyiv, tram traffic has been fully restored, while work is still underway to restore trolleybus traffic. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, according to UNN.

Details

Due to the lack of electricity, electric transport traffic on the left bank of Kyiv was changed the day before. Currently, work is underway to restore trolleybus traffic, and tram traffic has already been restored.

"Tram traffic has been fully restored," the post says.

Recall

The day before, more than 500,000 consumers in Kyiv and the region were de-energized due to Russian attacks on energy infrastructure. In the Chernihiv region, more than 22,000 subscribers remain without electricity.

Alla Kiosak

Kyiv
Energy
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Chernihiv Oblast
Kyiv