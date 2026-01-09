Kyiv Metro's "Red" line resumes operation: intervals back to 5-6 minutes

$42.990.27
50.180.25
ukenru
07:26 AM • 9618 views
Ukraine convenes UN Security Council and Ukraine-NATO Council after Russia's statement on the use of "Oreshnik"
07:00 AM • 13929 views
Due to winter bad weather, restrictions for trucks are still in effect in 5 regions, 899 road accidents in 24 hours - patrol officers
06:46 AM • 14282 views
Ukrainian Air Force confirmed a Russian MRBM strike on Ukraine, with 18 out of 36 missiles and 226 out of 242 drones neutralized
January 8, 05:08 PM • 53516 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 55674 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 43085 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 59073 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 32315 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 20838 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 16975 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
5.9m/s
84%
729mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Russian Belgorod and Oryol plunged into blackout after drone attackVideoJanuary 8, 11:58 PM • 9384 views
Attack on Kyiv: two people killed, number of injured risingJanuary 9, 12:18 AM • 13230 views
Missile attack on Lviv: radiation background and harmful substances in the air are normal - OVAJanuary 9, 12:53 AM • 5622 views
Repeat hit: death toll in Kyiv rises to three, medic killed, several more woundedJanuary 9, 01:22 AM • 8028 views
Trump ready to defend Ukraine, but there's a catch - NYTJanuary 9, 03:02 AM • 12656 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhotoJanuary 8, 06:39 PM • 32636 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war electionsJanuary 8, 05:08 PM • 53489 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinicJanuary 8, 03:30 PM • 36538 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 59056 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 86357 views
Actual people
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ihor Klymenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Lviv
United States
Lviv Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 45972 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 49202 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 71941 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 90730 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 131824 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Technology
Fox News
The New York Times

Kyiv Metro's "Red" line resumes operation: intervals back to 5-6 minutes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 430 views

Train service on the red line of the subway has been restored to normal operation. Trains run from "Akademmistechko" station to "Lisova" station with all stops, and the intervals are 5-6 minutes.

Kyiv Metro's "Red" line resumes operation: intervals back to 5-6 minutes

Train service has been restored on all sections of the "red" metro line in Kyiv, operating as usual, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Friday, according to UNN.

The "red" metro line has resumed normal operation. Trains are running along the entire section from "Akademmistechko" station to "Lisova" station with all stops. Service intervals have returned to planned times – 5-6 minutes.

- reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

It was previously reported that between the "Livoberezhna" and "Arsenalna" stations on the "red" line, one train would operate to transport passengers from the left to the right bank, taking into account the current electricity supply situation after the Russian attack, with an estimated interval of about 20-25 minutes.

One metro train will run between Livoberezhna and Arsenalna09.01.26, 10:36 • 1160 views

Julia Shramko

Kyiv
Electricity outage schedules
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv