Kyiv Metro's "Red" line resumes operation: intervals back to 5-6 minutes

Train service has been restored on all sections of the "red" metro line in Kyiv, operating as usual, the Kyiv City State Administration announced on Friday, according to UNN.

The "red" metro line has resumed normal operation. Trains are running along the entire section from "Akademmistechko" station to "Lisova" station with all stops. Service intervals have returned to planned times – 5-6 minutes. - reported the Kyiv City State Administration.

Recall

It was previously reported that between the "Livoberezhna" and "Arsenalna" stations on the "red" line, one train would operate to transport passengers from the left to the right bank, taking into account the current electricity supply situation after the Russian attack, with an estimated interval of about 20-25 minutes.

