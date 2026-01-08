Train movement in Kyiv region slowed down due to a fallen support on the contact network

Due to adverse weather conditions in the Kyiv region, the movement of a number of trains has been slowed down, in particular, delays are most noticeable for international train No. 10/9 Budapest — Kyiv, the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" reports, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Kyiv region, as a result of the fall of a 110 kV external line support onto the railway's contact network, one of the sections was temporarily de-energized. This caused a delay for a number of trains, among which the most significant delay is for train No. 10/9 Budapest — Kyiv," the report says.

The obstacle on the railway has been eliminated: the contact network has been restored, power has been supplied, and trains are gradually resuming movement; for those routes that will arrive in Kyiv during curfew, bus transfers around the city have been organized with the assistance of the Kyiv City State Administration.

