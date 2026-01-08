Train movement in Kyiv region slowed down due to a fallen support on the contact network

$42.720.15
49.920.12
ukenru
05:08 PM • 14384 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 18189 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 22229 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 28547 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 19934 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 15517 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 13019 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 17784 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 13871 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 52231 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−2°
4.4m/s
93%
727mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Snowfalls rage in seven regions, truck restrictions introduced in another region, but lifted in PrykarpattiaPhotoVideoJanuary 8, 12:02 PM • 22494 views
The Prosecutor General's Office reacted to media reports regarding the provision of apartments to prosecutorsJanuary 8, 01:29 PM • 13233 views
Emergency on ISS: NASA may return crew to Earth earlyJanuary 8, 01:50 PM • 11927 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 15841 views
"Made for you." Biletsky's Third Army Corps launched a new recruiting campaign03:47 PM • 9994 views
Publications
Secrets to making the perfect tiramisu: classic recipe and strawberry variationPhoto06:39 PM • 6702 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections05:08 PM • 14383 views
Stories they tried to erase: why the StopOdrex website is so annoying to the Odrex clinic03:30 PM • 15841 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 28546 views
Merchants of Death: How the Odesa private clinic "Odrex" and the funeral home "Anubis" are connectedJanuary 7, 12:23 PM • 71190 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Yulia Svyrydenko
Marco Rubio
Emmanuel Macron
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kryvyi Rih
White House
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Eurovision 2026: Voting for the tenth finalist of the national selection has started in DiiaVideoJanuary 8, 08:37 AM • 37354 views
Warner Bros. rejects revised Paramount takeover bid - CNNJanuary 7, 02:22 PM • 40623 views
Kristen Stewart says she "would love" to direct a 'Twilight' rebootJanuary 6, 12:31 PM • 64486 views
The number of signatures on petitions to deport Nicki Minaj is rapidly growing in the USJanuary 5, 09:31 PM • 83570 views
"Avatar: The Way of Water" grossed a billion dollars at the global box officeVideoJanuary 4, 05:30 PM • 124957 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Heating
9K720 Iskander
The Diplomat

Train movement in Kyiv region slowed down due to a fallen support on the contact network

Kyiv • UNN

 • 98 views

Due to unfavorable weather conditions in the Kyiv region, train movement has been slowed down, including train No. 10/9 Budapest — Kyiv. The obstruction has been removed, movement is being restored, and transfers have been arranged for those arriving during curfew.

Train movement in Kyiv region slowed down due to a fallen support on the contact network

Due to adverse weather conditions in the Kyiv region, the movement of a number of trains has been slowed down, in particular, delays are most noticeable for international train No. 10/9 Budapest — Kyiv, the press service of "Ukrzaliznytsia" reports, writes UNN.

Details

"In the Kyiv region, as a result of the fall of a 110 kV external line support onto the railway's contact network, one of the sections was temporarily de-energized. This caused a delay for a number of trains, among which the most significant delay is for train No. 10/9 Budapest — Kyiv," the report says.

The obstacle on the railway has been eliminated: the contact network has been restored, power has been supplied, and trains are gradually resuming movement; for those routes that will arrive in Kyiv during curfew, bus transfers around the city have been organized with the assistance of the Kyiv City State Administration.

In Kyiv, duplicate bus routes will be introduced on January 9 due to bad weather08.01.26, 22:22 • 858 views

Olga Rozgon

Society
Power outage
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Ukrainian Railways
Budapest
Kyiv