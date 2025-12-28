Eliminating the consequences of a massive attack on the capital: utility workers restored heat supply to almost 400,000 homes

Utility services have restored supply to almost 400,000 homes that were left without heat after a massive enemy attack on December 27, UNN reports with reference to the Kyiv City State Administration.

"In a day and a half, heat supply was restored to almost 400,000 homes that were left without the service as a result of the attack on the night of December 27," the report says.

In total, heat supply was restored to more than 3,500 buildings, and work continues in an intensified mode until the situation is fully stabilized, the KCSA noted.

Recall

As a result of the combined enemy attack, there were interruptions in heat and power supply in the capital. According to the city administration, more than 2,600 residential buildings were left without heat. Part of the city was de-energized. Kyivteploenergo deployed mobile portable boiler houses to heat Kyiv hospitals. Operational headquarters were deployed in each district of Kyiv, and assistance was provided to all victims of the enemy attack. As a result of the December 27 attack, 32 people were injured, 11 of whom were hospitalized.

