In Kyiv, girls aged 9-14 are vaccinated free of charge against human papillomavirus

In the capital, girls aged 9 to 14 can get vaccinated against the human papillomavirus free of charge at the expense of the city budget within the framework of the "Public Health" program. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Organization, UNN reports.

Kyiv's primary care centers are equipped with a modern vaccine that protects against the most dangerous types of HPV. - the post says.

Vaccination is free of charge within the framework of the city program "Public Health".

To get vaccinated, contact the pediatrician or family doctor with whom you have a declaration. Doctors emphasize: vaccination before the start of sexual activity significantly reduces the risk of developing cancer in the future. Take care of your children's health today. - emphasize the Kyiv City State Administration.

Additionally

Human papillomavirus is a common group of viruses that are mainly transmitted through close contact. Some types of HPV can lead to the development of oncological diseases, in particular cervical cancer, causing warts (benign tumors).

HPV vaccination is considered most effective before the start of sexual activity, as it allows for the formation of protection against the most dangerous types of the virus.

Recall

The nine-valent HPV vaccine arrived in Ukraine and will be distributed to the regions by the end of December. From January 1, 2026, mandatory vaccination of girls aged 12-13 will begin according to the updated Calendar of preventive vaccinations.