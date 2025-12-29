Heart in an ice block: an interactive Christmas installation appeared on Sofia Square in Kyiv

An interactive installation, a heart hidden in a block of ice, has been launched in the capital. The art object is installed on Sofiyska Square, near the country's main Christmas tree, and will be active throughout the Christmas and New Year holidays — until January 6, 2026. This was reported by the press service of the Kyiv City State Administration, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that the project is designed to remind of the importance of emotional support and human warmth in times of war. Today, many of us are forced to become more reserved and close off our feelings in order to endure pain and loss. This is especially true for military personnel. However, even in the most difficult times, it is important not to distance ourselves from each other, but to find the strength to meet each other halfway — to maintain sensitivity, support, and hope.

The installation symbolizes a heart encased in ice. From within, the composition "God's Shadow" plays - a Christmas song about the defenders of Ukraine, who every day, even on holidays, continue to defend the state. This is a song about people who consciously chose the path of a warrior, preserving faith despite the pain, so that the magic of Christmas could live in the rear. The author of the composition is Mykola Sierga, an officer of the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the head of "Cultural Forces."

Everyone can touch the ice — and it will gradually melt. The more warmth and attention, the closer the heart becomes, and the melody sounds louder.

This ice can be melted by your touches, by your breath, of course, it takes a lot of effort, as it does to melt the hearts of each of us, which during this war, for less vulnerability, have been covered with ice. - Mykola Sierga said.

