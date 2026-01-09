$42.720.15
January 8, 05:08 PM • 30700 views
When can presidential elections take place and what's new in candidate requirements: The CEC has developed proposals for post-war elections
Exclusive
January 8, 02:11 PM • 41301 views
Peacekeeping mission in Ukraine: key conditions for effectiveness
January 8, 01:58 PM • 33323 views
How to stay online during long power outages: Fedorov named three ways
Exclusive
January 8, 01:48 PM • 42411 views
Harbingers of death. Funeral home agents in Odesa learn about a patient's death before their relatives doPhoto
January 8, 01:23 PM • 27352 views
"The situation on the roads could be critical": Ukrainians warned of bad weather on January 9 with storm winds, blizzards, and black ice
January 8, 12:46 PM • 18590 views
Truck movement restrictions in Ukraine expanded again: details
January 8, 12:09 PM • 15417 views
Zelenskyy stated that the document on security guarantees for Ukraine is practically ready for finalization with Trump
January 8, 10:13 AM • 18693 views
Blackout in Dnipro and the region: the city declared a national emergency - Filatov
January 8, 10:10 AM • 14599 views
MFA urged Ukrainians to leave Iran due to deteriorating security situation
January 8, 07:21 AM • 54744 views
Great Britain handed over 13 Raven air defense systems to Ukraine: Gravehawk delivery expected
Metro train service on the "red" line in Kyiv has been changed due to a difficult energy situation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 234 views

Train service on the "red" metro line in Kyiv has been changed due to a lack of power supply on the open section. Trains run between Akademmistechko and Arsenalna stations with an interval of 4:40-5:00 minutes.

Metro train service on the "red" line in Kyiv has been changed due to a difficult energy situation

Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv as a result of another shelling, metro trains on the "red" line are running with changes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that trains run between the "Akademmistechko" - "Arsenalna" stations, with an interval of 4:40-5:00 minutes.

Train traffic on the open section between the "Dnipro" - "Lisova" stations has been temporarily suspended due to lack of power. Train traffic on the "blue" and "green" lines remains unchanged.

- the message says.

It is indicated that information about changes in traffic will be broadcast at stations, as well as through the official pages of the Kyiv City State Administration and the subway.

Recall

As a result of a combined enemy attack on Kyiv, at least 4 people died, and 19 more were injured.

Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and fires09.01.26, 00:36 • 5038 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

SocietyKyiv
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
Kyiv City State Administration
Kyiv