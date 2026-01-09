Metro train service on the "red" line in Kyiv has been changed due to a difficult energy situation

Due to the difficult energy situation in Kyiv as a result of another shelling, metro trains on the "red" line are running with changes. This was reported by the Kyiv City State Administration, informs UNN.

Details

It is noted that trains run between the "Akademmistechko" - "Arsenalna" stations, with an interval of 4:40-5:00 minutes.

Train traffic on the open section between the "Dnipro" - "Lisova" stations has been temporarily suspended due to lack of power. Train traffic on the "blue" and "green" lines remains unchanged. - the message says.

It is indicated that information about changes in traffic will be broadcast at stations, as well as through the official pages of the Kyiv City State Administration and the subway.

Recall

As a result of a combined enemy attack on Kyiv, at least 4 people died, and 19 more were injured.

Russian drone hit the roof of a building in Kyiv, causing destruction and fires