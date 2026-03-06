Kallas accused Iran of trying to draw regional countries into a large-scale war

High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs Kaja Kallas stated that the Iranian regime is deliberately seeking to escalate the conflict in the Middle East by indiscriminately attacking neighboring states. During a press conference in Zurich on March 5, with the participation of Swiss Foreign Minister Ignazio Cassis, she emphasized that Tehran's actions are aimed at creating chaos and expanding the geography of hostilities. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

The head of European diplomacy described Tehran's current strategy as one based on exporting violence beyond its own borders.

When asked by journalists about the possible direct involvement of the North Atlantic Alliance in the conflict, Kallas noted that Iran is deliberately provoking NATO members by carrying out unpredictable attacks on facilities in the region. At the same time, she recalled the existence of clear collective security mechanisms that allow member countries to independently decide on seeking military assistance, although no such requests have been received at this time.

Iran is an exporter of war. Now the regime is trying to drag as many countries as possible into this war — Kallas told reporters in Zurich.

Weakening of the regime and a window of opportunity for Iranians

Despite Tehran's aggressive rhetoric, Kallas noted that the military and political potential of the Islamic Republic has been significantly undermined as a result of recent allied airstrikes.

In her opinion, the critical weakening of the current leadership creates a historic chance for Iranian citizens to independently choose the path of further development of their state. The European Union, according to the diplomat, continues to use all available channels to de-escalate tensions, but the future of the region now largely depends on internal processes within Iran itself.

Tehran is trying to sow chaos in the region and is attacking other countries indiscriminately — added the head of EU foreign policy, commenting on the actions of the Iranian leadership.

