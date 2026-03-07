Kharkiv to declare March 9 a day of mourning for those killed in Russian attack - Terekhov

A day of mourning will be declared in Kharkiv after the completion of search and rescue operations at the site of the Russian strike. This was announced by Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, work at the shelling site will last two days.

"A day of mourning will be declared in Kharkiv immediately after the completion of search and rescue operations at the strike site, which will last two days. Monday, March 9, will be a day of mourning," Terekhov said.

Recall

The strike by the Russian Federation on a Kharkiv high-rise building claimed the lives of 11 people.