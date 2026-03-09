In Prykarpattia, a conscript attacked a TCC notification group with a knife, injuring soldiers

The Operational Command "West" reported an emergency in the Kalush district, where two servicemen were wounded during mobilization activities. The incident occurred on Monday, March 9, around 06:30 AM in the Broshniv-Osad community, when representatives of the TCC, together with law enforcement officers, tried to check a citizen's documents. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the command, the man tried to escape from the notification group, and when he was caught, he used a knife.

The conscript staged a stabbing, inflicting stab wounds on two servicemen of the 1st department of the Kalush RTC and SP: one in the neck area, the other in the arm and shoulder – stated in the message of OC "West".

The victims were hospitalized, their lives are currently not in danger. The attacker is being sought by the police, he faces 5 to 12 years in prison under articles 114-1 and 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Reaction of the military command and calls to communities

The military emphasizes that such cases of violence are becoming systemic, which is unacceptable during the war.

Conducting notification measures, clarifying military registration data and fulfilling the requirements of legislation in the field of military registration are an integral part of ensuring the country's defense capability – emphasized the operational command.

Representatives of local self-government and enterprise managers were urged to maximally facilitate the mobilization process and conduct explanatory work among the population.

The command noted that acts of aggression against the military are often used by Russian propaganda to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine.

The attacker is being sought by the police. We remind you that an attack on servicemen while performing their official duties entails strict criminal liability: up to 5-12 years of imprisonment, depending on the severity of the injuries and the qualification of the crime (Articles 114-1 and 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine) – stated in the OC message.

