12:46 PM • 4834 views
Zelenskyy discussed requests for assistance in countering "Shaheds" at Staff meeting – 11 appeals from Iran's neighbors, Europe, and America
12:34 PM • 12155 views
Ukraine's Foreign Ministry accused Hungary of state banditry and gross violation of the rights of detained Ukrainian cash collectors
10:16 AM • 4342 views
Spring sowing starts later - are there risks due to rising fuel prices and what will happen to food prices?
Exclusive
11:13 AM • 21804 views
NACP must check the property of the family of the candidate for the head of the State Migration Service Suvorov - MPs
March 9, 06:12 AM • 22993 views
Zelenskyy: Ukraine sent drone experts to protect US bases in Jordan
March 8, 07:46 PM • 43170 views
In Volyn, a group of individuals attacked a TCC car and forcibly released a conscript
Exclusive
March 8, 02:42 PM • 63195 views
Horoscope for March 9-15 warns of the consequences of the eclipse corridor
March 8, 12:28 PM • 101386 views
International Women's Day on March 8 - history, significance, and modern challenges
March 8, 11:12 AM • 55243 views
Defense Forces hit Pantsir-S1, a landing craft, and enemy command postsPhoto
March 8, 08:41 AM • 46967 views
Anniversary of the "Azov" corps - fighters received awards and distinctionsPhoto
In Prykarpattia, a conscript attacked a TCC notification group with a knife, injuring soldiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1028 views

In the Kalush district, a man stabbed two soldiers during a document check. The victims were hospitalized, and the attacker faces up to 12 years in prison.

In Prykarpattia, a conscript attacked a TCC notification group with a knife, injuring soldiers

The Operational Command "West" reported an emergency in the Kalush district, where two servicemen were wounded during mobilization activities. The incident occurred on Monday, March 9, around 06:30 AM in the Broshniv-Osad community, when representatives of the TCC, together with law enforcement officers, tried to check a citizen's documents. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to the command, the man tried to escape from the notification group, and when he was caught, he used a knife.

The conscript staged a stabbing, inflicting stab wounds on two servicemen of the 1st department of the Kalush RTC and SP: one in the neck area, the other in the arm and shoulder

– stated in the message of OC "West".

The victims were hospitalized, their lives are currently not in danger. The attacker is being sought by the police, he faces 5 to 12 years in prison under articles 114-1 and 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Reaction of the military command and calls to communities

The military emphasizes that such cases of violence are becoming systemic, which is unacceptable during the war.

Conducting notification measures, clarifying military registration data and fulfilling the requirements of legislation in the field of military registration are an integral part of ensuring the country's defense capability

– emphasized the operational command.

Representatives of local self-government and enterprise managers were urged to maximally facilitate the mobilization process and conduct explanatory work among the population.

The command noted that acts of aggression against the military are often used by Russian propaganda to destabilize the internal situation in Ukraine.

The attacker is being sought by the police. We remind you that an attack on servicemen while performing their official duties entails strict criminal liability: up to 5-12 years of imprisonment, depending on the severity of the injuries and the qualification of the crime (Articles 114-1 and 350 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

– stated in the OC message.

Stepan Haftko

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kalush
Russian propaganda
Mobilization
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
TCC and SP
Ukraine