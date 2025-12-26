$41.930.22
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 3532 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
08:30 AM • 11734 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
08:22 AM • 7676 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
08:10 AM • 13374 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
06:47 AM • 11776 views
"Much can be decided before the New Year": Zelenskyy announced a possible meeting with Trump in the near future
05:31 AM • 13635 views
"Vaccination is about safety": the Ministry of Health spoke about the possible reaction of the body to vaccination
December 25, 04:14 PM • 22853 views
Christmas arrangements and greetings for Trump: Zelenskyy discussed good ideas for peace with Witkoff and Kushner
Exclusive
December 25, 10:58 AM • 74029 views
The number of complaints about treatment at the Odesa clinic "Odrex" is growing: the StopOdrex website has become the last chance for people to find the truth
Exclusive
December 25, 09:42 AM • 70660 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New YearPhoto
Menu
Involved in the torture of 90 civilians in Kupyansk: the prosecutor's office sent the case against 18 occupiers and collaborators to court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 78 views

The prosecutor's office sent to court the case against 18 people involved in the torture of more than 90 civilians in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. From March to September 2022, a torture chamber operated in the Kupyansk district police department, where people were held in inhumane conditions.

Involved in the torture of 90 civilians in Kupyansk: the prosecutor's office sent the case against 18 occupiers and collaborators to court
Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine

The prosecutor's office has sent to court the case of 18 people involved in the torture of more than 90 civilians in Kupyansk, Kharkiv region. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

Details

From March to September 2022, during the Russian occupation of part of the Kharkiv region, a torture chamber operated in the Kupyansk district police department.

Civilians were held in inhumane conditions: 15 people were in cells designed for two or three. Due to critical overcrowding, detainees sat in stuffy conditions, without water or basic medical care. They were mostly fed leftovers from Russian soldiers. Some victims lost up to 20 kilograms during their detention.

 - stated the Office of the Prosecutor General.

During the torture, the victims were forced by the Russians to give false testimonies about themselves and their acquaintances, to confess to cooperation with the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the SBU. In case of refusal, they were threatened with murder, torture of relatives, or detention of family members.

In some cases, the Russians simulated executions or forced people to dig graves for themselves and others. One man was tied to a metal grate in the middle of the yard - he hung for hours, unable to even sit down. This man was tied with plastic ties above his head.

At the same time, almost all prisoners were forced to sing the Russian anthem. In total, more than 90 victims passed through this torture chamber. These included teachers, rescuers, combatants, representatives of state authorities, volunteers, entrepreneurs, and other civilians.

The prosecutor of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved an indictment against all 18 involved for violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two of them were additionally charged with collaborative activities (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). The prosecutor of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office approved an indictment against all 18 involved for violating the laws and customs of war, committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine). Two of them were additionally charged with collaborative activities (Part 7 of Article 111-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine)

- the report says.

Recall

In Ukraine, five Russian servicemen were заочно sentenced to 10 years in prison for torturing four civilians in the city of Trostyanets during the occupation of the Sumy region.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergencies
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Security Service of Ukraine
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kupiansk