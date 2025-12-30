Once cozy and peaceful: Ukrainian military showed Kupyansk destroyed by the occupiers

Ukrainian military personnel, who continue to defend Kupyansk, showed photos of the city destroyed by the occupiers, UNN reports.

Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian cities. These images show Kupyansk, once a cozy and peaceful city, which Russia has turned into ruins and utter devastation. - the message says.

Soldiers of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade are honorably defending the city, because "we are defending what is ours - our land, our people, and our future."

Russian Ministry of Defense spreads fake videos about control over Kupyansk - Center for Countering Disinformation