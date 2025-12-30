Once cozy and peaceful: Ukrainian military showed Kupyansk destroyed by the occupiers

$42.220.15
Russia's operation to disrupt agreements between Zelenskyy and Trump: intelligence debunks fake news about 'attack' on Putin's residence
01:07 PM • 7436 views
UAV "attack" on Putin's residence: ISW found no evidence of Ukraine's involvement
12:27 PM • 8662 views
On New Year's Eve, power outage schedules will be in effect in Ukraine - State Energy Supervision
Exclusive
11:22 AM • 10991 views
How to let go of the past year and enter the new one without emotional baggage: advice from a psychologist
11:09 AM • 14112 views
Peskov refused to provide evidence of a UAV attack on Putin's residence, urging to "take the Kremlin's word for it"Video
09:46 AM • 20099 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto
December 30, 04:26 AM • 18488 views
Russian army no longer growing - Zelenskyy announces heavy Russian losses at the front
December 30, 03:07 AM • 23179 views
Without American weapons, we will not be able to win - President of Ukraine
December 30, 01:10 AM • 23691 views
"We cannot simply leave our territories" - Zelenskyy on "peace talks"
Exclusive
December 29, 06:57 PM • 30547 views
Year of the Red Fire Horse: how to live a year of luck, rapid changes, and great opportunities
Popular news
Over 3,000 migrants have died this year trying to reach the Spanish coastDecember 30, 05:02 AM • 9436 views
Russian army lost 1220 servicemen and dozens of pieces of equipment in a day - General Staff of the Armed Forces of UkraineDecember 30, 05:09 AM • 6780 views
A true embodiment of an officer: Dnipro resident Mykola Shevchenko died in battles with the occupiersDecember 30, 07:03 AM • 3532 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 17322 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 14190 views
Publications
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosen11:23 AM • 14413 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of Odrex10:14 AM • 17563 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhoto09:46 AM • 20102 views
Kuleba's personnel revanche in the State Aviation Service: The Cabinet of Ministers will consider Zelinskyi's candidacy for the head of the regulatorDecember 29, 12:07 PM • 48343 views
The Ministry of Health must inspect Medical House "Odrex" LLC - the legal entity of the Odrex clinic, which is involved in criminal cases of fraudDecember 29, 10:49 AM • 48422 views
Facebook

Once cozy and peaceful: Ukrainian military showed Kupyansk destroyed by the occupiers

Kyiv • UNN

 • 28 views

Ukrainian military personnel defending Kupyansk published photographs of the city destroyed by Russian occupiers. Soldiers of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade continue to defend the city.

Once cozy and peaceful: Ukrainian military showed Kupyansk destroyed by the occupiers

Ukrainian military personnel, who continue to defend Kupyansk, showed photos of the city destroyed by the occupiers, UNN reports.

Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian cities. These images show Kupyansk, once a cozy and peaceful city, which Russia has turned into ruins and utter devastation.

- the message says.

Soldiers of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade are honorably defending the city, because "we are defending what is ours - our land, our people, and our future."

Russian Ministry of Defense spreads fake videos about control over Kupyansk - Center for Countering Disinformation29.12.25, 10:59 • 3482 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Kupiansk