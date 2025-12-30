Once cozy and peaceful: Ukrainian military showed Kupyansk destroyed by the occupiers
Kyiv • UNN
Ukrainian military personnel defending Kupyansk published photographs of the city destroyed by Russian occupiers. Soldiers of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade continue to defend the city.
Russia continues to destroy Ukrainian cities. These images show Kupyansk, once a cozy and peaceful city, which Russia has turned into ruins and utter devastation.
Soldiers of the 116th Separate Mechanized Brigade are honorably defending the city, because "we are defending what is ours - our land, our people, and our future."
