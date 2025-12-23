$42.150.10
Robbed fallen soldiers: morgue worker exposed in Kharkiv region

Kyiv • UNN

 • 10 views

In the Kharkiv region, a junior medical brother of the Chuhuiv branch of forensic medical examination was exposed for appropriating mobile phones of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. He has been notified of suspicion of theft committed under martial law, repeatedly.

Robbed fallen soldiers: morgue worker exposed in Kharkiv region

Another morgue worker in Kharkiv Oblast has been exposed for appropriating personal belongings of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. A junior medical orderly at the Chuhuiv branch of the forensic medical examination is suspected of stealing mobile phones from the deceased. This was reported by the Kharkiv Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Details

It is noted that in August 2025, law enforcement officers exposed a junior morgue nurse who systematically appropriated personal belongings of fallen servicemen who participated in battles in the Kupyansk direction. Prosecutors approved an indictment against her, and the trial is ongoing.

Currently, another person involved has been identified – a colleague of the morgue worker, who also robbed deceased Ukrainian soldiers.

According to the investigation, the junior medical orderly of the Chuhuiv branch of the State Forensic Medical Examination "Kharkiv Regional Bureau of Forensic Medical Examination" appropriated mobile phones of fallen servicemen

- the prosecutor's office reports.

During the search, law enforcement officers found the stolen gadgets in his possession.

Under the procedural guidance of the Kupyansk District Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv Oblast, the medical orderly was notified of suspicion of theft committed under martial law, repeatedly (Part 4 of Article 185 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Currently, the issue of applying a preventive measure in the form of detention to the suspect is being decided.

Within the framework of the pre-trial investigation, the possible involvement of the man in other similar episodes will be established and checked.

The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators of the Kupyansk District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kharkiv Oblast.

Such disregard for the memory of soldiers who defended the state at the cost of their own lives is immoral and unacceptable. A fair verdict in this case is a matter of honor for justice and a duty to every hero whose peace was brazenly disturbed for profit.

Olga Rozgon

