112 combat engagements recorded on the front on December 26, the enemy shelling border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions - General Staff

01:36 PM • 3548 views
Agreement between Ukraine and the US is almost ready, its signing depends on a meeting with Trump - Zelenskyy
12:21 PM • 10990 views
Investigation launched: Defense Forces are checking a video allegedly filmed at the headquarters of a Ukrainian unit in Huliaipole
Exclusive
11:18 AM • 22012 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
10:40 AM • 16734 views
In Ukraine, amid snowfall, more than 400 road accidents occurred, 45 of them in Kyiv, with fatalities and injuries
10:39 AM • 14651 views
Ukraine completed the harvest: 57.6 million tons of grain and 17.3 million tons of oilseeds
10:07 AM • 16634 views
Trump to meet Zelenskyy at Mar-a-Lago on Sunday - report
09:23 AM • 18996 views
Christmas "GURkit" in Ussuriysk: two explosions occurred near a military unitPhoto
Exclusive
December 26, 08:30 AM • 36592 views
Lawyers explained when proceedings against the scandalous Odrex clinic should be consolidated
December 26, 08:22 AM • 17027 views
Russian attacks left residents in 5 regions without electricity, blackout schedules in almost all regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
December 26, 08:10 AM • 33978 views
Signs of aiding the aggressor state: why law enforcement should launch an investigation against the former leadership of the State Aviation Service
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18027 views
Born in Zhytomyr and fought against Ukraine: former Russian Deputy Minister of Defense Yuriy Sadovenko diedDecember 26, 08:36 AM • 8234 views
The situation in Ukraine's energy system is gradually improving - head of Ukrenergo09:49 AM • 19634 views
Russia launched a missile attack on Uman: six injured, including two children10:19 AM • 10729 views
Russian missile hit a residential area of Uman: police showed the consequences of the strikePhotoVideo11:33 AM • 10168 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practices02:35 PM • 1628 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideo02:56 PM • 84 views
Top 10 Celebrity Breakups of 2025: Which Hollywood Couples Called It Quits01:37 PM • 3078 views
Netflix released the trailer for the fourth season of "Bridgerton"VideoDecember 26, 08:06 AM • 18195 views
White House shows Christmas photo of Donald and Melania TrumpVideoDecember 25, 04:41 PM • 24008 views
Minister of Culture Tetiana Berezhna became a motherVideoDecember 25, 03:24 PM • 27662 views
112 combat engagements recorded on the front on December 26, the enemy shelling border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions - General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 82 views

Since the beginning of December 26, 112 combat engagements have been recorded on the front. Border settlements of Sumy and Chernihiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation.

112 combat engagements recorded on the front on December 26, the enemy shelling border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions - General Staff

Since the beginning of December 26, 112 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Border settlements continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Bessalivka, Malushyne, Volfyne, Bilokopytove, Ulanove of Sumy Oblast; Bleshnya, Klyusy, Hirs'k of Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched two airstrikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 61 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipky, and towards the settlements of Vilcha and Izbytske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Kruhlyakivka, and towards Petropavlivske, Novoplatonivka, and Kupyansk, and four more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 27 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyane, Serednye, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, and towards the settlement of Stavky. The Defense Forces stopped 19 attempts of enemy advance, and battles are ongoing in eight locations.

In the Slovyansk direction, a battle is currently ongoing in the area of Dronivka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invader attacked 18 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 20 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, and Dachne. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Tovste, Vorone, and Rybne, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Prosiana.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the area of Varvarivka and Huliaipole, and seven more combat engagements are ongoing. The settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky, and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces are repelling three enemy attacks in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

73 out of 99 enemy drones neutralized, Russia attacked Ukraine with ballistic "Iskander"26.12.25, 09:11 • 3388 views

Yevhen Ustimenko

War in Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Pokrovsk
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Myrnohrad
Chernihiv Oblast
Gulyaypole
Ukraine
Kupiansk