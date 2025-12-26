112 combat engagements recorded on the front on December 26, the enemy shelling border areas of Sumy and Chernihiv regions - General Staff

Since the beginning of December 26, 112 combat engagements have been recorded at the front. Border settlements continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, including Kucherivka, Ryzhivka, Iskriskivshchyna, Bessalivka, Malushyne, Volfyne, Bilokopytove, Ulanove of Sumy Oblast; Bleshnya, Klyusy, Hirs'k of Chernihiv Oblast. This was reported by UNN with reference to the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

The Defense Forces repelled three enemy attacks in the Northern Slobozhansky and Kursk directions. The enemy also launched two airstrikes, dropped four guided aerial bombs, and carried out 61 shellings, including one from a multiple rocket launcher.

In the Southern Slobozhansky direction, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders nine times near Vovchanski Khutory, Prylipky, and towards the settlements of Vilcha and Izbytske. Two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Kupyansk direction, our defenders repelled five enemy attacks in the areas of Pishchane, Kruhlyakivka, and towards Petropavlivske, Novoplatonivka, and Kupyansk, and four more combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 27 times near the settlements of Hrekivka, Novovodyane, Serednye, Ridkodub, Kolodyazi, Shandryholove, Zarichne, and towards the settlement of Stavky. The Defense Forces stopped 19 attempts of enemy advance, and battles are ongoing in eight locations.

In the Slovyansk direction, a battle is currently ongoing in the area of Dronivka.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invader attacked 18 times in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Shcherbynivka, Pleshchiivka, Yablunivka, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka. Six combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupiers have made 20 attempts to dislodge Ukrainian defenders from their occupied positions in the areas of the settlements of Shakhove, Pankivka, Nykanorivka, Myrnohrad, Rodynske, Pokrovsk, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novosergiyivka, and Dachne. Five combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy attacked eight times near the settlements of Zelenyi Hai, Yalta, Tovste, Vorone, and Rybne, and three combat engagements are currently ongoing. Enemy aircraft struck the settlement of Prosiana.

In the Huliaipole direction, our defenders stopped seven enemy attempts to advance in the area of Varvarivka and Huliaipole, and seven more combat engagements are ongoing. The settlements of Vozdvyzhivka, Pryluky, and Zaliznychne were subjected to air strikes.

In the Orikhiv direction, the Defense Forces are repelling three enemy attacks in the area of Mali Shcherbaky.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Prydniprovskyi direction.

