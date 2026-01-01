131 battle on the front, a quarter of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

$42.350.03
December 31, 08:23 PM • 41122 views
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM • 50783 views
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM • 24119 views
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM • 25130 views
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM • 23712 views
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM • 22253 views
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
December 31, 10:25 AM • 24826 views
GUR rumble under the Christmas tree: military intelligence and border guards hit an oil terminal and refinery in Krasnodar KraiPhotoVideo
December 31, 10:12 AM • 20783 views
European countries are ready to deploy up to 15,000 troops for Ukraine's security - Welt
Exclusive
December 31, 10:05 AM • 18285 views
Astrological Guide for 2026: When the Eclipse Corridor Awaits Us and Why You Shouldn't Be Afraid of Retrograde Mercury
December 31, 10:03 AM • 16533 views
Putin is doing everything to withdraw from the peace process and continue the war - Center for Countering Disinformation
Popular news
Attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of wounded increased to fiveVideoDecember 31, 09:59 PM • 11645 views
On New Year's Eve, the enemy attacks with Shaheds: several explosions heard in OdesaDecember 31, 10:21 PM • 11224 views
Attack on Odesa region on New Year's Eve: enemy struck energy infrastructureDecember 31, 11:07 PM • 12168 views
"Dancing with the Stars": winners announcedVideoDecember 31, 11:33 PM • 41867 views
Lutsk attacked by enemy UAVs on New Year's EveJanuary 1, 12:38 AM • 9436 views
Publications
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM • 41135 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 30650 views
They were looking for the best, but found Zelinskyi. Kuleba's office explained how the candidate for the position of head of the State Aviation Service was chosenDecember 30, 11:23 AM • 73763 views
Misdiagnosis during pregnancy and a doctor's recommendation for abortion: how a family almost lost their child because of OdrexDecember 30, 10:14 AM • 73011 views
When the planet celebrates New Year: who celebrates first and who lastPhotoDecember 30, 09:46 AM • 66367 views
UNN Lite
Elegance and restraint: main trends in hairstyles for 2026PhotoJanuary 1, 12:07 AM • 5904 views
First full moon of 2026 will continue the series of supermoons: when to expect itJanuary 1, 12:00 AM • 7058 views
What colors and clothing styles will be most popular in 2026?PhotoDecember 31, 04:46 PM • 30650 views
Mel Gibson and Rosalind Ross break up after 9 years togetherDecember 31, 03:46 PM • 15410 views
Warner Bros. plans to reject Paramount's latest offer despite Ellison's guarantees - FTDecember 31, 12:49 PM • 22368 views
131 battle on the front, a quarter of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

Over the past day, 131 combat engagements were recorded on the front, 33 of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction. The enemy carried out 77 air strikes, dropped 182 guided aerial bombs, and used 6,406 kamikaze drones.

131 battle on the front, a quarter of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

A quarter of the 131 battles on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 1, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 131 combat engagements were recorded over the past day.

- reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 77 air strikes, dropping 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3587 shellings, including 84 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6406 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Liubytske, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk Oblast; Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast; Zatoka in Odesa Oblast.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration and an enemy UAV control point," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike yesterday, using three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 84 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders six times, near the settlements of Vovchansk and towards Obukhivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were seven enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Novoplatonivka, Bohuslavka, Kurylivka, Shyikivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Novoselivka, Yampil, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Stavky and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped the occupiers' attempt to advance in the Serebryanka area yesterday.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka, Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 33 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Hryshyne, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zlahoda, Rybne, Zelenyi Hai, and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and Bilohirya.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Julia Shramko

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Vovchansk
Pokrovsk
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kherson Oblast
Gulyaypole
Kramatorsk
Kupiansk