131 battle on the front, a quarter of which occurred in the Pokrovsk direction: map from the General Staff

A quarter of the 131 battles on the front line yesterday occurred in the Pokrovsk direction, and the enemy was also more active in the Kostiantynivka, Oleksandrivka, and Huliaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning summary on January 1, showing a map of hostilities, writes UNN.

Ukrainian defenders are steadfastly holding back the onslaught of the occupiers, inflicting significant losses on the enemy. In total, 131 combat engagements were recorded over the past day. - reported the General Staff.

According to updated information, yesterday the enemy launched 77 air strikes, dropping 182 guided aerial bombs. In addition, it carried out 3587 shellings, including 84 from multiple rocket launchers, and used 6406 kamikaze drones for attacks.

The aggressor launched air strikes, in particular, on the areas of the settlements of Verkhnia Tersa, Liubytske, Orikhiv in Zaporizhzhia Oblast; Andriivka-Klevtsove in Donetsk Oblast; Mykhailivka in Kherson Oblast; Zatoka in Odesa Oblast.

"Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit two areas of personnel concentration and an enemy UAV control point," the report says.

Situation by directions

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy launched one air strike yesterday, using three guided aerial bombs, and carried out 84 shellings, including two from multiple rocket launchers.

In the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy tried to break through the defensive lines of our defenders six times, near the settlements of Vovchansk and towards Obukhivka and Dovhenke.

In the Kupyansk direction, there were seven enemy attacks yesterday. Our defenders repelled the enemy's assault actions towards Novoplatonivka, Bohuslavka, Kurylivka, Shyikivka, and Hlushkivka.

In the Lyman direction, the enemy carried out 11 attacks. They tried to break into our defense near the settlements of Novoselivka, Yampil, Zarichne, and towards the settlements of Stavky and Drobysheve.

In the Sloviansk direction, our defenders stopped the occupiers' attempt to advance in the Serebryanka area yesterday.

No enemy offensive actions were recorded in the Kramatorsk direction.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the enemy carried out 16 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Oleksandro-Shultyne, Yablunivka, Pleshchiivka, Shcherbynivka, Torske, Rusyn Yar, and towards Sofiivka, Ivanopillia.

In the Pokrovsk direction, our defenders stopped 33 assault actions of the aggressor in the areas of the settlements of Myrnograd, Pokrovsk, Udachne, Kotlyne, Molodetske, Filiia, Hryshyne, and towards the settlements of Novopavlivka, Kucheriv Yar, Bilytske, Novopidhorodne, Nove Shakhove, Rodynske, Serhiivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the enemy carried out 15 attacks yesterday near the settlements of Zlahoda, Rybne, Zelenyi Hai, and towards the settlement of Andriivka-Klevtsove, Pryvillia.

In the Huliaipole direction, there were 15 attacks by the occupiers - in the areas of Huliaipole, Solodke, and Bilohirya.

No combat engagements were recorded in the Orikhiv direction over the past day.

In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the enemy did not conduct offensive actions.

No signs of the enemy forming offensive groups were detected in the Volyn and Polissia directions.