General Staff Summary: 97 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, with the most difficult fighting on four fronts

As of 10:00 PM on January 1, 2026, the situation on the contact line remains tense. 97 combat engagements were recorded during the day. The enemy actively used aviation, launching 92 guided aerial bombs, and carried out over 4,000 kamikaze drone strikes. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions.

Situation in key directions

Pokrovsk direction: The Defense Forces repelled 23 assaults in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Rodynske. The occupiers' losses here amounted to 58 personnel; artillery, MLRS, and a ground robotic complex were destroyed.

Lyman and Kostiantynivka directions: The enemy carried out 15 and 14 attacks, respectively, trying to break into the defense near a number of settlements. Battles are ongoing.

Huliaipole direction: 14 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Huliaipole and Solodke.

Oleksandrivka direction: Ukrainian soldiers stopped 10 attacks, two more combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Vyshneve and Rybne.

Defensive actions in other areas

In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, three attacks near Vovchansk were repelled. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped two attempts to storm in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge. In the Kupyansk and Kramatorsk directions, no enemy offensive actions were recorded during the day.

The Defense Forces continue to contain the aggressor's pressure, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

