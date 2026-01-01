$42.350.03
January 1, 01:04 PM
The GUR staged the death of RDC commander Kapustin, receiving $500,000 from Russian special services
January 1, 11:27 AM
Russia attacked ports and logistics in Odesa region and railways in Volyn and Sumy regions on New Year's Eve: Deputy Prime Minister reported details
January 1, 10:32 AM
New Year's Eve in Ukraine: 112 service received 5,000 reports and two calls about fireworks and salutes
January 1, 10:10 AM
Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use itPhotoVideo
Exclusive
December 31, 08:23 PM
"Not a good" morning: what you absolutely need to know about hangovers and alcohol
December 31, 06:52 PM
Representatives from over 10 countries, as well as NATO, the European Commission, and the European Council, are expected to participate: Umerov on the meeting of advisors on January 3
December 31, 04:58 PM
Nine sailors, including two Ukrainians, released from pirate captivity in Senegal
December 31, 03:45 PM
Independent members of Energoatom's supervisory board elected: what is known about them
Exclusive
December 31, 03:05 PM
Trump's return to the White House, resumption of negotiations between Ukraine and Russia: main political events of 2025
December 31, 12:36 PM
How long did the air raid alert last and what did Russia bomb Ukraine with in 2025: infographic dataPhoto
Publications
Exclusives
General Staff Summary: 97 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, with the most difficult fighting on four fronts

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32 views

On January 1, 97 combat engagements were recorded at the front, the enemy used 92 guided aerial bombs and over 4,000 kamikaze drone strikes. The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions.

General Staff Summary: 97 combat engagements took place at the front during the day, with the most difficult fighting on four fronts

As of 10:00 PM on January 1, 2026, the situation on the contact line remains tense. 97 combat engagements were recorded during the day. The enemy actively used aviation, launching 92 guided aerial bombs, and carried out over 4,000 kamikaze drone strikes. This was reported by the General Staff, writes UNN.

Details

The greatest enemy activity was observed in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, Kostiantynivka, and Huliaipole directions.

Situation in key directions

  • Pokrovsk direction: The Defense Forces repelled 23 assaults in the areas of Pokrovsk, Udachne, and Rodynske. The occupiers' losses here amounted to 58 personnel; artillery, MLRS, and a ground robotic complex were destroyed.
    • Lyman and Kostiantynivka directions: The enemy carried out 15 and 14 attacks, respectively, trying to break into the defense near a number of settlements. Battles are ongoing.
      • Huliaipole direction: 14 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Huliaipole and Solodke.
        • Oleksandrivka direction: Ukrainian soldiers stopped 10 attacks, two more combat engagements are ongoing in the areas of Vyshneve and Rybne.

          Defensive actions in other areas

          In the South Slobozhanskyi direction, three attacks near Vovchansk were repelled. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine stopped two attempts to storm in the area of the Antonivskyi Bridge. In the Kupyansk and Kramatorsk directions, no enemy offensive actions were recorded during the day.

          The Defense Forces continue to contain the aggressor's pressure, inflicting significant losses in manpower and equipment on the enemy.

          Stepan Haftko

          War in Ukraine
          New Year
          Technology
          Energy
          War in Ukraine
          Skirmishes
          Vovchansk
          Pokrovsk
          Donetsk Oblast
          General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
          Gulyaypole
          Kramatorsk
          Kupiansk