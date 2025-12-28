$41.930.00
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Russians surrounded in Kupyansk with no prospects of de-blockade - Tregubov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 72 views

Russian troops in Kupyansk are surrounded and have no prospects of de-blockade. Enemy forces are concentrated on the left bank of the Oskil River, and not in the city itself.

Russians surrounded in Kupyansk with no prospects of de-blockade - Tregubov

In Kupyansk, Kharkiv region, the Russians remain surrounded in the city itself, with no prospects of de-blockade. At the same time, enemy forces are directed not at Kupyansk itself, but at the left bank of the Oskil River. This was reported by Viktor Tregubov, head of the communications department of the Joint Forces Group, on the air of the telethon on Sunday, UNN writes.

Details

According to him, Russian troops in Kupyansk remain without prospects of de-blockade.

If we take Kupyansk itself, the Russians remain surrounded in the city itself, without any prospects of de-blockade. Even the efforts of the Russians are directed not so much at Kupyansk itself, but at the left bank of the Oskil River, where they are trying to do something, but in the city itself the Russians remain surrounded, and are being cleared, gradually destroyed.

- Tregubov emphasized.

Recall

The Russian Ministry of Defense once again spread information about the alleged transfer of Kupyansk under the control of Russian troops. This happened after Russian military bloggers and Z-channels reported the loss of positions.

"Kupiansk is f***ed": Russian war correspondents admitted the loss of the city despite Putin's statements24.12.25, 19:26 • 14879 views

Kupiansk