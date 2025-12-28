Russian drone attacked a bread delivery truck in Sumy region: details of the incident

In the Sumy region, the enemy attacked a bread delivery vehicle with a drone, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

About an hour ago, in the Stetskivskyi старостат of the Sumy community, a Russian drone hit a bread truck. There were no people inside the vehicle at the moment of impact. - the report says.

The car was damaged.

This is another example of a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure and transport that ensures the vital activity of communities. - emphasized the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

