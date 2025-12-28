Russian drone attacked a bread delivery truck in Sumy region: details of the incident
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a vehicle delivering bread in the Stetskivka старостат (starostat). As a result of the strike, the car was damaged, but the people inside were not injured.
About an hour ago, in the Stetskivskyi старостат of the Sumy community, a Russian drone hit a bread truck. There were no people inside the vehicle at the moment of impact.
The car was damaged.
This is another example of a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure and transport that ensures the vital activity of communities.
