Russian drone attacked a bread delivery truck in Sumy region: details of the incident

11:58 AM • 3746 views
Sanctions, air defense, finalization of steps: Zelenskyy announced negotiations with partners amid Russian attacks with 2100 drones and 94 missiles
11:16 AM • 8238 views
General Staff confirms damage to Syzran oil refinery and other occupation facilities
09:00 AM • 10970 views
Russia continues attacks on energy infrastructure, up to 40,000 consumers without electricity, emergency blackouts still in Kyiv and region - Ministry of Energy
December 27, 08:03 PM • 28193 views
100 billion dollars, security guarantees and more: Zelenskyy announced topics for upcoming talks with Trump
December 27, 07:34 PM • 42002 views
Canada allocates $2.5 billion to Ukraine to support its economy: what the funds will be used forVideo
December 27, 05:54 PM • 40489 views
Putin will not abandon territorial claims in Ukraine: goals extend beyond occupied regions - Atlantic Council
December 27, 03:52 PM • 31219 views
Zelenskyy and Trump meeting: Europe and US expect unexpected scenarios - CNN
December 27, 01:53 PM • 26702 views
Night attack by the Russian Federation on Ukraine on December 27: the Air Force showed combat workVideo
December 27, 11:54 AM • 21880 views
Zelenskyy revealed who, besides him, will be at the meeting with Trump
December 27, 06:01 AM • 42904 views
White House reveals details of upcoming Trump-Zelenskyy meeting in US
Drones attacked the Russian city of Syzran: hits on oil refinery and substations - mediaVideoDecember 28, 04:49 AM • 12991 views
US Congress proposes banning renaming federal facilities after TrumpDecember 28, 06:14 AM • 4076 views
Poland plans to complete drone defense system in two yearsDecember 28, 06:30 AM • 7698 views
Snowfall and wind left some residents in six regions without electricityDecember 28, 07:20 AM • 11220 views
New Samsung wireless speakers will focus on aesthetics: what are the featuresDecember 28, 07:39 AM • 5320 views
"Pharma-gate": National Police investigates large-scale scheme of overpricing medicines by "Darnitsa" companyDecember 27, 08:41 PM • 25145 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 69955 views
What to cook for New Year 2026: ideas for festive table dishesPhotoDecember 26, 04:30 PM • 122198 views
No European country selects its Prosecutor General through a competition. Ukraine must adhere to European practicesDecember 26, 02:35 PM • 55355 views
Financial goals without stress: a fintech expert told how to build a long-term savings system
December 26, 11:18 AM • 85662 views
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Benjamin Netanyahu
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
Kyiv Oblast
Pokrovsk
The series "Stranger Things" became Netflix's most popular series and influenced the US economyDecember 28, 12:14 AM • 13270 views
Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt announces pregnancyPhotoDecember 27, 07:40 AM • 23707 views
The hottest movie premieres of 2026 that you can't missVideoDecember 26, 05:00 PM • 69955 views
Celebrity Weddings 2025: Who among the celebrities secretly got married, and who rented out the entire Venice for their weddingPhotoDecember 26, 04:51 PM • 25884 views
Netflix presented the trailer for "The Peak" starring Charlize TheronVideoDecember 26, 02:56 PM • 25287 views
Technology
Social network
Heating
The Diplomat
Film

Russian drone attacked a bread delivery truck in Sumy region: details of the incident

Kyiv • UNN

 • 44 views

In Sumy region, a Russian drone attacked a vehicle delivering bread in the Stetskivka старостат (starostat). As a result of the strike, the car was damaged, but the people inside were not injured.

Russian drone attacked a bread delivery truck in Sumy region: details of the incident

In the Sumy region, the enemy attacked a bread delivery vehicle with a drone, UNN reports with reference to the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

About an hour ago, in the Stetskivskyi старостат of the Sumy community, a Russian drone hit a bread truck. There were no people inside the vehicle at the moment of impact.

- the report says.

The car was damaged.

This is another example of a targeted strike on civilian infrastructure and transport that ensures the vital activity of communities.

- emphasized the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

Occupiers cannot advance from Hrabovske deeper into Sumy Oblast - SBGS26.12.25, 10:19 • 4407 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Sumy Oblast