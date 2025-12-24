On the front since the beginning of the day - 52 combat engagements: the most intense battles continue in several directions

Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 4:00 PM on December 24, 2025, 52 combat engagements have been recorded at the front since the beginning of the day. Russian troops carried out attacks in a number of directions, conducted artillery shelling and airstrikes on border and frontline areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Yasna Polyana of Chernihiv Oblast; Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Iskriskivshchyna, Neskuchne of Sumy Oblast. In addition, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Ulanove and Novovasylivka.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice, also launched three airstrikes, dropping six aerial bombs, carried out 76 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian units, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske, Hryhorivka and Kolodyazne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Kupyansk. The defense forces have already repelled four enemy attacks. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky and Shandryholove, and in the Slovyansk direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day, the enemy tried to advance to Ukrainian positions 11 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and Filiia. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Krasnohirske and Pryvilne. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

Also, in the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Solodke and Huliaipole, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear - reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The share of Russian citizens who consider it necessary to continue hostilities against Ukraine decreased to 25%. This is the lowest figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.