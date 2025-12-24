On the front since the beginning of the day - 52 combat engagements: the most intense battles continue in several directions

$42.100.05
49.640.15
ukenru
02:18 PM • 1568 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 4140 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14684 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
11:12 AM • 12924 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 15846 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 32913 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 48588 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66136 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
December 23, 12:03 PM • 72797 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhoto
December 23, 11:41 AM • 42341 views
Security guarantees, reconstruction, and frameworks for ending the war: Zelenskyy received Umerov and Hnatov's report after Miami on prepared drafts
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−8°
2m/s
67%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Bypassing Korosten: 15 trains change routes on Christmas EveDecember 24, 06:43 AM • 6600 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 16248 views
The number of Russians supporting the war has fallen to a historic low - CPD Head KovalenkoDecember 24, 07:35 AM • 16951 views
US Ambassador to NATO: "Negotiations are productive, but Russian attacks on Ukraine speak for themselves"December 24, 08:30 AM • 3992 views
Schedules are not in effect: Ukrenergo confirmed emergency power outages in several regions09:23 AM • 5446 views
Publications
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
01:26 PM • 4154 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
11:46 AM • 14692 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 66146 views
A frightening pattern: what unites the stories of Odrex patients and why the clinic tries to "silence them"PhotoDecember 23, 02:58 PM • 40838 views
How much does a comfortable winter holiday in Bukovel and nearby cost: an overview of accommodation pricesPhotoDecember 23, 12:03 PM • 72801 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Nicolas Maduro
Mykhailo Fedorov
Thierry Breton
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Village
Donetsk Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideo02:00 PM • 746 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 16309 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 6780 views
"Stranger Things" series broke its own viewing record with the final seasonVideoDecember 23, 09:59 AM • 33010 views
New theory suggests a single suspect in two horrific US murder cases, "Zodiac" and "Black Dahlia"VideoDecember 23, 08:10 AM • 30030 views
Actual
Technology
Heating
Film
Social network
The New York Times

On the front since the beginning of the day - 52 combat engagements: the most intense battles continue in several directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 70 views

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported 52 combat engagements on the front as of 4:00 PM on December 24. Russian troops attacked in a number of directions, carried out artillery shelling and airstrikes.

On the front since the beginning of the day - 52 combat engagements: the most intense battles continue in several directions
Photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine

As of 4:00 PM on December 24, 2025, 52 combat engagements have been recorded at the front since the beginning of the day. Russian troops carried out attacks in a number of directions, conducted artillery shelling and airstrikes on border and frontline areas. This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to UNN.

Details

From the territory of the Russian Federation, the enemy carried out artillery shelling of the areas of the settlements of Huta-Studenetska, Yasna Polyana of Chernihiv Oblast; Ryzhivka, Rohizne, Iskriskivshchyna, Neskuchne of Sumy Oblast. In addition, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Ulanove and Novovasylivka.

In the Northern-Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, the enemy attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders twice, also launched three airstrikes, dropping six aerial bombs, carried out 76 shellings of settlements and positions of Ukrainian units, four of which were from multiple rocket launcher systems, and in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction, the enemy attacked seven times in the areas of the settlements of Prylipka, Vovchanski Khutory, Dvorichanske and towards Izbytske, Hryhorivka and Kolodyazne. Three combat engagements are still ongoing.

In addition, in the Kupyansk direction, the enemy is trying to advance towards Petropavlivka, Pishchane and Kupyansk. The defense forces have already repelled four enemy attacks. In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian soldiers repelled three attacks by the invaders in the areas of the settlements of Novoselivka, Stavky and Shandryholove, and in the Slovyansk direction, a battle is ongoing in the area of Siversk.

In the Kramatorsk direction, no combat engagements have been recorded at this time.

In the Kostiantynivka direction, the invaders carried out seven offensive actions near the settlements of Kostiantynivka, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Pleshchiivka and Sofiivka. One attack is still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, throughout the day, the enemy tried to advance to Ukrainian positions 11 times near the settlements of Ivanivka, Rodynske, Chervonyi Lyman, Kotlyne, Udachne, Molodetske, Dachne and Filiia. Three combat engagements are still ongoing. In the Oleksandrivka direction, the aggressor attacked three times in the areas of the settlements of Zlahoda, Krasnohirske and Pryvilne. Currently, two combat engagements are ongoing.

In the Orikhiv direction, no offensive actions by the enemy have been recorded at this time.

Also, in the Huliaipole direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine attacks by the occupiers near the settlements of Solodke and Huliaipole, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. In the Prydniprovskyi direction, the Defense Forces repelled one enemy attack in the direction of the Antonivskyi Bridge.

In other directions, no significant changes in the situation have been recorded so far. Ukrainian troops are exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement and in the rear

- reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Recall

The share of Russian citizens who consider it necessary to continue hostilities against Ukraine decreased to 25%. This is the lowest figure since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

Alla Kiosak

War in Ukraine
Russian propaganda
Technology
Social network
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
State Border of Ukraine
Sumy Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine