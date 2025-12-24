$42.100.05
The enemy continues to cynically attack Sumy region on Christmas Eve, 5 injured reported - OVA

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1312 views

In Sumy region, 5 people were injured in shelling on Christmas Eve. The enemy attacked civilian cars and launched a missile strike on Okhtyrka district.

The enemy continues to cynically attack Sumy region on Christmas Eve, 5 injured reported - OVA

Even on the day before Christmas, the enemy does not stop shelling Sumy region. Five people have already been reported injured. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.

And even on the day before Christmas, the enemy does not stop shelling Sumy region, but continues to cynically attack peaceful residents of the region. As of this hour, unfortunately, we have five injured people.

- Hryhorov reported.

Details

According to the head of the RMA, the Russians attacked civilian cars in Shostka, Sumy, and Konotop districts, and launched a missile strike on Okhtyrka. The aftermath of the attacks is being eliminated.

Among the injured is a minor girl. She was in a car in the Pishchansky старостат when an enemy drone hit the vehicle. Two are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. All injured are receiving the necessary medical care.

- Hryhorov reported.

He also wished everyone a speedy recovery.

Zelenskyy to Pope: Russia not only rejected the Christmas truce proposal but also struck the Ukrainian energy system24.12.25, 17:50 • 2256 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in Ukraine
Air raid alert
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Skirmishes
Sumy Oblast