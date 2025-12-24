The enemy continues to cynically attack Sumy region on Christmas Eve, 5 injured reported - OVA
Kyiv • UNN
In Sumy region, 5 people were injured in shelling on Christmas Eve. The enemy attacked civilian cars and launched a missile strike on Okhtyrka district.
Even on the day before Christmas, the enemy does not stop shelling Sumy region. Five people have already been reported injured. This was announced by the head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration, Oleh Hryhorov, as reported by UNN.
And even on the day before Christmas, the enemy does not stop shelling Sumy region, but continues to cynically attack peaceful residents of the region. As of this hour, unfortunately, we have five injured people.
Details
According to the head of the RMA, the Russians attacked civilian cars in Shostka, Sumy, and Konotop districts, and launched a missile strike on Okhtyrka. The aftermath of the attacks is being eliminated.
Among the injured is a minor girl. She was in a car in the Pishchansky старостат when an enemy drone hit the vehicle. Two are receiving outpatient treatment, the rest are hospitalized. All injured are receiving the necessary medical care.
He also wished everyone a speedy recovery.
