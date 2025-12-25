Russian drone attack on Odesa region on December 25: identity of the deceased revealed

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa region's port infrastructure on the night of December 25, the head of the guard was killed. This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

Two more people were injured. All victims received medical assistance.

Even during the Christmas holidays, Russia continues targeted strikes on Ukrainian logistics, ports, and critical infrastructure. Yesterday, during the day and at night, the Russian army deliberately attacked facilities to leave people without light and heat. The port infrastructure of several enterprises was damaged, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike. Rescuers and port workers are continuously working to eliminate the consequences - Kuleba's post reads.

The Russians also attacked energy and heat supply facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia deliberately uses energy terror during deteriorating weather conditions - Kuleba stated.

