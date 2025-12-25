Russian drone attack on Odesa region on December 25: identity of the deceased revealed

$42.150.05
49.680.05
ukenru
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 33914 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 52294 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 29406 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 42928 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 46926 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
December 24, 11:12 AM • 23684 views
Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow
December 24, 08:22 AM • 23558 views
President unveils 20-point peace plan: what it entails
December 23, 03:52 PM • 37510 views
Ukrainian military withdrew from Siversk - General Staff
December 23, 03:42 PM • 53044 views
CEC resumed the work of the State Register of Voters for the first time since the beginning of the full-scale invasion - Arakhamia
Exclusive
December 23, 03:15 PM • 72555 views
Former Deputy Head of the State Aviation Service Zelinsky blocked the use of military transport aircraft by the army
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
−7°
3m/s
66%
765mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Kim Jong Un oversaw long-range missile test and visited nuclear submarine construction sitePhotoDecember 24, 11:53 PM • 6102 views
Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spillDecember 25, 12:26 AM • 4752 views
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPDDecember 25, 01:01 AM • 9170 views
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientistsDecember 25, 01:45 AM • 12442 views
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The AtlanticDecember 25, 02:17 AM • 18159 views
Publications
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 33906 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting providerPhotoDecember 24, 03:00 PM • 25612 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - BloombergDecember 24, 02:30 PM • 52282 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?Photo
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 42918 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 46918 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Musician
Frank-Walter Steinmeier
Oleksandr Usyk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Sumy Oblast
Crimea
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor08:09 AM • 722 views
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity07:24 AM • 2540 views
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the routeVideoDecember 24, 02:00 PM • 15917 views
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy carsVideoDecember 24, 06:59 AM • 27354 views
Long-awaited return: Marvel unveiled the first trailer for "Avengers: Doomsday"VideoDecember 23, 08:27 PM • 15076 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
The Washington Post
Series
Shahed-136

Russian drone attack on Odesa region on December 25: identity of the deceased revealed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 56 views

As a result of the night attack by Russian drones on the port infrastructure of Odesa region on December 25, the head of the guard was killed. Two more people were injured and received medical assistance.

Russian drone attack on Odesa region on December 25: identity of the deceased revealed
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

As a result of the Russian drone attack on Odesa region's port infrastructure on the night of December 25, the head of the guard was killed. This was reported on Telegram by Deputy Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Kuleba, UNN reports.

Details

Two more people were injured. All victims received medical assistance.

Even during the Christmas holidays, Russia continues targeted strikes on Ukrainian logistics, ports, and critical infrastructure. Yesterday, during the day and at night, the Russian army deliberately attacked facilities to leave people without light and heat. The port infrastructure of several enterprises was damaged, and a fire broke out at the site of the strike. Rescuers and port workers are continuously working to eliminate the consequences

- Kuleba's post reads.

The Russians also attacked energy and heat supply facilities in Kharkiv, Sumy, Chernihiv, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

Russia deliberately uses energy terror during deteriorating weather conditions

- Kuleba stated.

Recall

On the night of December 25, the Russians attacked the port and industrial infrastructure of Odesa region. One person was killed, and two more were injured.

Yevhen Ustimenko

SocietyWar in UkraineCrimes and emergenciesUNN-Odesa
Frosts in Ukraine
Electricity outage schedules
Energy
Heating
Air raid alert
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Martial law
War in Ukraine
Power outage
Blackout
Electricity
Sumy Oblast
Kharkiv Oblast
Odesa Oblast
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Chernihiv Oblast
Ukraine