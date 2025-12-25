Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region were sentenced in absentia

Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy Oblast have been convicted in absentia. This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the public prosecution of Oleksii Liashenko, Deputy Head of the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, 5 Russian servicemen were found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war. By court verdict, they were sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison. - the message says.

The court proved that on March 13, 2022, during the occupation of Trostianets, armed servicemen of the aggressor country detained 4 civilians on the street.

The occupiers took them to the territory of a local elevator, where a torture chamber was set up in one of the outbuildings. The detainees were beaten and shot in the air, simulating their execution.

In complete darkness, without enough drinking water and food, at an air temperature of -10 degrees Celsius, two of them spent 4 days there. After which they were released.

The other two men were taken to the railway station building on March 14.

Lithuanian law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a Russian serviceman in a case of war crimes in Melitopol. He is accused of torturing civilians and prisoners in a "filtration camp" in 2022.