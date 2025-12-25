Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region were sentenced in absentia

$42.150.05
Exclusive
09:42 AM • 852 views
Plus temperatures during the day and light frosts at night: what weather to expect in Ukraine for the New Year
09:37 AM • 1892 views
SBU "congratulated" Russians on Christmas: oil tanks in the port of Temryuk and a gas processing plant in Orenburg were hit
Exclusive
09:14 AM • 2790 views
Snow returns, but the ski season is late: what will the weather be like in the Carpathians for the holidays and will housing prices change?
08:33 AM • 4390 views
Russian attacks on energy on Christmas night left residents in 4 regions without electricity, in Odesa region - emergency blackouts
07:30 AM • 6888 views
Declassified transcripts of Putin and Bush's conversations: the Kremlin opposed Ukraine's NATO membership as early as the 2000s
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 36884 views
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
December 24, 02:30 PM • 55570 views
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
December 24, 02:18 PM • 30662 views
Chinese satellite imagery of Ukraine's territory and Russian strikes on energy infrastructure: Zelenskyy states a correlation
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 45148 views
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 48886 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Popular news
Port Pivdennyi resumed operations after oil spill
In Russia, the involvement of "SVO veterans" in the militarization of children is expanding - CPD
Humans have significantly more senses than previously thought - scientists
Trump loses influence among Americans and in the Republican Party - The Atlantic
The Kremlin will be forced to compromise on its demands that contradict the peace plan - ISW
How not to overeat during Christmas holidays: nutritionist's tips
Exclusive
December 24, 03:03 PM • 36884 views
"Truth is stronger than pressure": StopOdrex website resumed operation after being blocked at the request of the clinic and received support from the hosting provider
Russia will seek changes to the latest version of the peace plan, which it sees as a starting point - Bloomberg
Transportation of children in car seats: do Ukrainian drivers comply with established rules?
Exclusive
December 24, 01:26 PM • 45148 views
Law enforcement officers have opened 5 more criminal proceedings based on statements from relatives of victims and injured patients of the Odrex clinic.
Exclusive
December 24, 11:46 AM • 48886 views
Netflix released the first teaser for the film "Peaky Blinders"
Paramount's new offer for Warner Bros. rated as "insufficient" by major investor
Taylor Swift donates millions in Christmas charity
Santa Claus began his journey around the world to deliver gifts: tracking the route
Audi filmed a festive stop-motion video with toy cars
Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region were sentenced in absentia

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

Five Russian servicemen were sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison for torturing four civilians in the city of Trostianets during the occupation of Sumy region. The occupiers beat detainees, simulated executions, and held them in inhumane conditions.

Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy region were sentenced in absentia

Five Russian servicemen who tortured civilians during the occupation of Sumy Oblast have been convicted in absentia. This was reported by the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, writes UNN.

Under the public prosecution of Oleksii Liashenko, Deputy Head of the Sumy Oblast Prosecutor's Office, 5 Russian servicemen were found guilty of violating the laws and customs of war. By court verdict, they were sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison.

- the message says.

The court proved that on March 13, 2022, during the occupation of Trostianets, armed servicemen of the aggressor country detained 4 civilians on the street.

The occupiers took them to the territory of a local elevator, where a torture chamber was set up in one of the outbuildings. The detainees were beaten and shot in the air, simulating their execution.

Fought against Ukraine and tortured prisoners: HUR announced details of the elimination of two Russian policemen in Moscow

In complete darkness, without enough drinking water and food, at an air temperature of -10 degrees Celsius, two of them spent 4 days there. After which they were released.

The other two men were taken to the railway station building on March 14.

Recall

Lithuanian law enforcement officers reported suspicion to a Russian serviceman in a case of war crimes in Melitopol. He is accused of torturing civilians and prisoners in a "filtration camp" in 2022.

Olga Rozgon

Sumy Oblast