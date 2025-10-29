South Korea to pay US $350 billion for tariff reduction - Trump
South Korea has agreed to pay the US $350 billion for tariff reductions, as well as to buy American oil and gas. According to Donald Trump, investments from South Korea will exceed $600 billion.
Details
According to him, in addition, Seoul has agreed to buy American oil and gas "in large volumes."
And investments in our country from wealthy South Korean companies and businessmen will exceed $600 billion
He also noted that military cooperation between the US and South Korea is now stronger than ever.
"And on that basis, I gave them permission to build a nuclear submarine instead of the outdated, less maneuverable diesel-powered submarines they have now," Trump said.
South Korea awarded US President Trump a golden crown and the country's highest award.
