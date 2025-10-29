South Korea to pay US $350 billion for tariff reduction - Trump

South Korea has agreed to pay the US $350 billion to reduce tariffs imposed on them by the United States. This was announced on the social network Truth Social by US President Donald Trump, reports UNN.

Details

According to him, in addition, Seoul has agreed to buy American oil and gas "in large volumes."

And investments in our country from wealthy South Korean companies and businessmen will exceed $600 billion - wrote the US President.

He also noted that military cooperation between the US and South Korea is now stronger than ever.

"And on that basis, I gave them permission to build a nuclear submarine instead of the outdated, less maneuverable diesel-powered submarines they have now," Trump said.

Recall

South Korea awarded US President Trump a golden crown and the country's highest award.

