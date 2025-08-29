Popular South Korean singer Psy under investigation: details of medical law violation

Popular South Korean singer and rapper Psy (real name - Park Jae-sang) has come under police investigation for possible violation of medical law. He is suspected of illegally obtaining psychotropic drugs through third parties without personally visiting a hospital, police and the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

Seoul's Seodaemun Police Station is investigating Psy and a university hospital doctor after reports of obtaining prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox since 2022 without a personal consultation. According to the investigation, the singer instructed his managers and other trusted individuals to pick up the medications on his behalf.

The psychotropic drugs Psy received are used to treat anxiety disorders, depression, and sleep problems and carry a high risk of addiction. The law prohibits the issuance of such drugs through proxies – an in-person examination is mandatory for prescription. Police searched the university hospital to obtain medical records confirming the suspicions.

Psy himself denies any wrongdoing, claiming he received treatment remotely. On Thursday, the singer's agency P Nation released a statement acknowledging that the transfer of prescriptions through proxies was a "clear mistake."

Psy was diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and takes sleeping pills as prescribed by a doctor. But there was no prescription through a proxy, although in some cases third parties received medication on his behalf. - Yonhap agency stated.

Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancer