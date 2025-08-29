Popular South Korean singer Psy under investigation: details of medical law violation

$41.260.06
48.130.25
ukenru
Exclusive
08:48 AM • 4490 views
ROSE-TINTED GLASSES OF DEMOCRACY
Exclusive
06:38 AM • 18416 views
Enemy strike on Navy ship: death toll rises
Exclusive
06:25 AM • 19430 views
Modi and Putin go to China: political scientist explained their goals
05:00 AM • 28656 views
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 52827 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 01:53 PM • 58458 views
43% share of UN mission services for Ukraine: domestic airlines gain positions in the global market
August 28, 01:37 PM • 133853 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025
August 28, 01:24 PM • 69196 views
Zelenskyy instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to clarify the circumstances of the ban on entry to Hungary for Ukrainian Armed Forces officer "Madyar"
Exclusive
August 28, 11:21 AM • 78216 views
Economic driver: why Ukrainian aviation needs more than partial attention within Defence City
Exclusive
August 28, 07:27 AM • 113497 views
Ministry of Defense on Ukraine's air defense: this area has not reached maximum effectiveness
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+28°
4m/s
31%
752mm
Popular news
Russia changed its position on the war in Ukraine: Turkey revealed Putin's new demandsAugust 29, 12:54 AM • 22740 views
Scientists discovered a dried ancient lake with a "yellow brick road" at the bottom of the oceanAugust 29, 01:44 AM • 20842 views
Water crisis in occupied Donetsk region intensifies: six cities left without waterAugust 29, 03:05 AM • 21155 views
Atlantic Current on the Verge of Collapse: Scientists Warn of Climate CatastropheAugust 29, 04:11 AM • 18428 views
European leaders discuss creating a 40 km buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia04:31 AM • 13669 views
Publications
Anniversary of the Ilovaisk tragedy: a symbol of Russia's perfidyPhoto05:00 AM • 28685 views
Ministry of Defense explained the strategic importance of Crimea and whether it can be returned by military means
Exclusive
August 28, 03:40 PM • 52853 views
Top 6 hairstyles for schoolgirls: from classic braids to "bubble" ponytailsVideoAugust 28, 02:30 PM • 70578 views
Payments for Ukrainian refugees in Europe: what will change from autumn 2025August 28, 01:37 PM • 133871 views
Ukrainian aviation industry: leadership potential, endurance tests, and the search for new support toolsAugust 27, 03:18 PM • 208740 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ruslan Kravchenko
Narendra Modi
Xi Jinping
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Donetsk Oblast
China
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Off the coast of Costa Rica, fishermen caught a shark with unique coloringPhotoAugust 27, 03:52 PM • 134223 views
Michael Jackson's eldest son Prince announced his engagement after eight years of relationshipAugust 27, 12:36 PM • 164233 views
Princess Diana's time capsule opened in London: inside was a Kylie Minogue disc and a pocket TVPhotoAugust 27, 09:48 AM • 166279 views
Fans ecstatic about news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's engagementAugust 27, 09:12 AM • 155583 views
Bruce Willis's wife spoke about the "hardest decision" she had to make regarding her husbandAugust 27, 08:14 AM • 185996 views
Actual
The Guardian
ChatGPT
S-400 missile system
The Hill
SWIFT

Popular South Korean singer Psy under investigation: details of medical law violation

Kyiv • UNN

 • 180 views

Popular South Korean singer Psy is under police investigation for possible illegal acquisition of psychotropic drugs. He is suspected of violating medical law by obtaining medications through third parties without personally visiting a hospital.

Popular South Korean singer Psy under investigation: details of medical law violation

Popular South Korean singer and rapper Psy (real name - Park Jae-sang) has come under police investigation for possible violation of medical law. He is suspected of illegally obtaining psychotropic drugs through third parties without personally visiting a hospital, police and the Yonhap news agency reported on Thursday, writes UNN.

Details

Seoul's Seodaemun Police Station is investigating Psy and a university hospital doctor after reports of obtaining prescriptions for Xanax and Stilnox since 2022 without a personal consultation. According to the investigation, the singer instructed his managers and other trusted individuals to pick up the medications on his behalf.

The psychotropic drugs Psy received are used to treat anxiety disorders, depression, and sleep problems and carry a high risk of addiction. The law prohibits the issuance of such drugs through proxies – an in-person examination is mandatory for prescription. Police searched the university hospital to obtain medical records confirming the suspicions.

Psy himself denies any wrongdoing, claiming he received treatment remotely. On Thursday, the singer's agency P Nation released a statement acknowledging that the transfer of prescriptions through proxies was a "clear mistake."

Psy was diagnosed with a chronic sleep disorder and takes sleeping pills as prescribed by a doctor. But there was no prescription through a proxy, although in some cases third parties received medication on his behalf.

- Yonhap agency stated. 

Julian McMahon, star of "Charmed" and Doctor Doom, died after a long battle with cancer7/5/25, 2:52 AM • 8830 views

Stepan Haftko

CultureNews of the World
Seoul