Five captivating Korean dramas to watch in your free time

Thanks to their dynamism, diverse plots, and rich emotional palette, Korean dramas have gained global popularity. Viewers are captivated by corporate intrigues, fantastic adventures, and intricate criminal mysteries that keep them on edge from beginning to end. UNN offers a selection of series that can be watched on cold autumn evenings.

Search: WWW (Search: WWW) 2019

Bae Ta-mi heads the strategic development department at a leading South Korean search engine. She champions freedom of speech and fights against any manipulation of search results to minimize influence on public opinion. However, a scandal during the presidential elections leads to a lawsuit and ultimately costs her her position. After her high-profile dismissal, the girl, who always opposed falsifications, decides to join a competing company and turn it into a new market leader within six months.

• Genre: melodrama;

• Country: South Korea;

• Director: Jung Ji-hyun, Kwon Young-il;

• Actors: Im Soo-jung, Lee Da-hee, Jeon Hye-jin, Jang Ki-yong, Lee Jae-wook, Ji Seung-hyun, Kwon Hae-hyo, Kim Nam-hee, Woo Ji-hyun, Oh Ah-yeon.

Queen of Tears (Queen of Tears) 2024

Baek Hyun-woo is a successful man who rose to lead the powerful Queens Group conglomerate, despite his origins from the small village of Enduri. His wife, Hong Hae-in, heiress to the company's owning family, is known as the "Arrogant Queen" due to her confidence and strong character. The couple faces a serious family crisis that threatens their relationship. Amidst ambitions and internal conflicts, they must undergo a difficult trial to decide if they can overcome the difficulties together.

• Genre: melodrama, drama, comedy;

• Country: South Korea;

• Directors: Kim Hee Won, Jang Young Woo;

• Actors: Kim Soo Hyun, Kim Ji Won, Yoon-hee Na, Jin-young Jung, Song Joong Ki, Sebastian Roche.

Island (Island) 2022

The main character belongs to a wealthy and influential family, but unexpectedly finds herself in a whirlwind of troubles that force her to leave her homeland. For breaking the law, the girl is sent to Jeju, where she has to start all over again. Here she becomes a teacher at a local school and tries to help students prepare for adult life. But soon it turns out that there are also ghosts among the schoolchildren, and a mysterious hunter appears, ready to hunt them.

• Genre: drama, fantasy;

• Country: South Korea;

• Director: Park Bae-jong;

• Actors: Nam-gil Kim, Cha Eun-woo, Da-hee Lee, Sung Joon, Go Doo-shim.

Connect (Connect) 2022

Events happen in life that turn everything upside down. It would seem that modern Seoul is one of the safest cities, but in its shadow, criminals operate, profiting from the suffering of others. A young man becomes a victim of illegal organ traffickers: his eye is surgically removed without his consent and transplanted to a serial killer. Since then, the young man begins to see gruesome scenes of deaths occurring in the capital and realizes that his life will never be the same.

• Genre: detective, drama, crime;

• Country: South Korea;

• Directors: Takashi Miike;

• Actors: Hae-in Jung, Kyung-pyo Go, Hye-jun Kim, Kane So.

Hierarchy (Hierarchy) 2024

The events unfold in an elite school where children from wealthy families study. The arrival of a new student becomes a real challenge to the established rules and disrupts the usual order. The routine everyone is accustomed to crumbles, and anxiety and a sense of loss of control grow among the students. Old authorities try to maintain power, but new circumstances lead the institution to changes that turn into a dangerous game. The story rapidly goes beyond the usual and takes on dramatic turns.

• Genre: melodrama;

• Country: South Korea;

• Director: Bae Hyun-jin;

• Actors: Yuki Luna, Harrison Xu, Noh Jung-ui, Kim Jae-won, Lee Chae-min, Lee Won-jung.