Trump family's crypto earnings surged and could exceed $1 billion - Reuters

In the first half of 2025, the Trump family's cryptocurrency income significantly exceeded the funds the US President's family received from their more traditional businesses. Unrealized profits from crypto assets exceeding $10 billion could help the Trump family achieve significantly greater income.

The family of the US President earned over $800 million from the sale of crypto assets in the first half of 2025 alone. This year, the funds received from cryptocurrency in the first half significantly exceeded the income from Trump's traditional businesses.

According to a Reuters study, the Trump family received $33 million from golf clubs and resorts this year, and about $23 million from licensing his name to foreign real estate developers.

However, it is known that the Trump family received $463 million exclusively from the sale of World Liberty tokens. This amount also includes income of up to $75 million from the acquisition of Aqua tokens.

The Trump family also earned $336 million from the sale of the Trump meme coin.

Due to the lack of transparency in Trump's meme business, estimates of coin revenues have a higher degree of uncertainty than estimates of WLFI token sales revenues. - Reuters warns.

Another popular trend is meme coins, such as the $TRUMP coin. These are essentially collectibles. Their value reflects the popularity of an internet joke, meme, or personality associated with them.

What are the advantages for owners of Trump-backed governance tokens?

World Liberty tokens, like most crypto products, are registered on digital ledgers called blockchains. But WLFI tokens offer owners only limited voting rights in business plans, unlike governance tokens for similar projects.

WLFI tokens are not securities; they are digital assets with real utility, including governance rights that benefit holders as the platform grows... The stated valuation and analysis of WLFI revenues are inaccurate and misleading. - Timothy Parlatore, a lawyer for World Liberty Financial, explained in a letter to Reuters.

The identities of most WLFI token buyers are hidden behind opaque "wallet" addresses — unique identifiers that investors use as keys to access and manage their assets.

But there is a small list of large buyers whose identities are known - these are representatives of various countries, including investors from the United States. According to Reuters, most have a history of legal conflicts related to their business activities. It was foreign investors who were the main target for token sales in the Trump family's strategy.

At the same time, in its study, Reuters indicates that for many investors, the participation of the Trump brothers meant an opportunity to profit from the name of the US President's family.

Dorji Rabten's Seoul venture investment company, Oddiyana Ventures, acquired WLFI tokens for an unknown amount in January. Rabten stated that he had never met Trump's sons, but the family's involvement was a key factor in his investment. - the material states.

