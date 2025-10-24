Gold prices show first weekly decline after record highs

$41.900.14
48.550.18
ukenru
03:19 PM • 3620 views
The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada stated that the draft of the new Ukrainian language orthography will be considered by the end of the year
Exclusive
02:29 PM • 10689 views
Russian modernized KABs: updated bombs with jet engines do not yet reach Kyiv, but the threat is growing - military expert
12:52 PM • 12028 views
Lowest vaccination rate since 2017: WHO warns of polio danger in Europe and Asia
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25574 views
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
12:17 PM • 21053 views
North Korea's losses in the war against Ukraine: British intelligence reveals the figurePhoto
12:13 PM • 18434 views
Ukraine to be covered by rain and thunderstorms on Saturday: Level I danger declared
October 24, 07:57 AM • 26763 views
Outage schedules covered 12 regions, Russia attacked energy infrastructure in three regions
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67163 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
October 24, 05:49 AM • 27104 views
Trump pressures Putin and Zelenskyy to end the war - US Ambassador to NATO
October 24, 12:17 AM • 20430 views
EU postpones decision on financing Ukraine until December - Costa
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+14°
3m/s
91%
739mm
Popular news
Ukraine prepares for weather contrasts: rain on Saturday and warming on SundayOctober 24, 07:11 AM • 38599 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 45725 views
Committed sexual abuse against students and filmed child pornography: a teacher will be tried in Kyiv regionOctober 24, 07:48 AM • 42680 views
"Coalition of the Willing" gathers in London to increase pressure on Russia and support Ukraine: what will be discussedOctober 24, 07:50 AM • 45704 views
Colombian mercenaries in the Russian army ordered to shoot women and children: GUR interceptionVideoOctober 24, 09:56 AM • 32904 views
Publications
Can land on autobahns and carry Meteor missiles: aviation expert explained the peculiarity of Gripen aircraft
Exclusive
12:47 PM • 25574 views
How the love for the "Russian world" united bribe-taking MP Odarchenko and the candidate for the position of rector of the State Biotechnological UniversityPhoto11:40 AM • 22537 views
Top incredibly delicious recipes for a cozy autumn lunchPhoto11:32 AM • 22876 views
Scandal in the USA over matcha latte: does the popular drink really cause anemia?
Exclusive
October 24, 06:00 AM • 67163 views
How to surprise guests on Halloween: five recipes for a terrifyingly delicious eveningPhotoOctober 23, 02:10 PM • 63507 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Viktor Orbán
Oleh Kiper
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
Kharkiv
Odesa Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Astrid Lindgren's heirs sue Croatian beverage producer "Pipi"02:55 PM • 2966 views
King Harald of Norway joked about the controversial Netflix film featuring his daughter: "Maybe we'll make a sequel"12:41 PM • 9034 views
White House adds Clinton scandal and cocaine discovery to website timelinePhotoOctober 24, 09:50 AM • 22458 views
Kim Kardashian diagnosed with brain aneurysmPhotoOctober 24, 07:30 AM • 45937 views
"Don't spread betrayal where there is none": Anna Trincher got into a scandal because of a Russian-language bookPhotoVideoOctober 23, 03:24 PM • 31844 views
Actual
Technology
Social network
Su-34
Film
Gold

Gold prices show first weekly decline after record highs

Kyiv • UNN

 • 230 views

Gold prices continue to fall, approaching their first weekly decline in several months. Spot prices fell 1.5% to $4062.48 per ounce, and US gold futures fell 1.7% to $4076.41.

Gold prices show first weekly decline after record highs

After reaching an all-time high of over $4380, this week's decline is related to the consequences of profit-taking amid speculative aspects. 

UNN reports with reference to Investing.

Details

Gold prices fell again on Friday and are now heading for a weekly decline, the first seen this autumn. 

As of the first half of the day, October 24, spot gold prices fell by 1.5% to $4062.48 per ounce. At the same time, US gold futures fell by 1.7% to $4076.41.

Gold prices could fall by more than 3% this week after reaching a record high of $4381.29 per ounce earlier in the week 

- Investing writes.

It is worth recalling that gold bullion prices had been rising for nine consecutive weeks. This was facilitated by expectations of monetary policy easing and demand for safe-haven assets.

Analysts explain that the current price decline is based on factors such as "profit-taking in a market that has been extremely overbought in recent weeks."

The scale and pace of spot gold's growth have been impressive, with prices rising by $1,000 per ounce since late August. It is clear that market participants were increasingly nervous about the sustainability of the upward trend.

 – ING analysts explain.

Among other reasons:

Traders also became cautious ahead of the delayed release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September. This index is a key indicator for forecasting Federal Reserve policy.

Recall

Prices for gold and silver fell sharply by 6.3% and 8.7% respectively, after reaching record highs last week. Shares of gold mining companies also fell.

In Russia, citizens are urged to "lend the state" their savings - CPD22.10.25, 20:00 • 5426 views

Ihor Telezhnikov

EconomyFinance
Trend
Gold
Federal Reserve