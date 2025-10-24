Gold prices show first weekly decline after record highs

After reaching an all-time high of over $4380, this week's decline is related to the consequences of profit-taking amid speculative aspects.

UNN reports with reference to Investing.

Details

Gold prices fell again on Friday and are now heading for a weekly decline, the first seen this autumn.

As of the first half of the day, October 24, spot gold prices fell by 1.5% to $4062.48 per ounce. At the same time, US gold futures fell by 1.7% to $4076.41.

Gold prices could fall by more than 3% this week after reaching a record high of $4381.29 per ounce earlier in the week - Investing writes.

It is worth recalling that gold bullion prices had been rising for nine consecutive weeks. This was facilitated by expectations of monetary policy easing and demand for safe-haven assets.

Analysts explain that the current price decline is based on factors such as "profit-taking in a market that has been extremely overbought in recent weeks."

The scale and pace of spot gold's growth have been impressive, with prices rising by $1,000 per ounce since late August. It is clear that market participants were increasingly nervous about the sustainability of the upward trend. – ING analysts explain.

Among other reasons:

Traders also became cautious ahead of the delayed release of the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for September. This index is a key indicator for forecasting Federal Reserve policy.

Recall

Prices for gold and silver fell sharply by 6.3% and 8.7% respectively, after reaching record highs last week. Shares of gold mining companies also fell.

In Russia, citizens are urged to "lend the state" their savings - CPD