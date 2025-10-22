The Deputy Minister of Finance advised Russians to buy federal loan bonds (OFZ) and gold and avoid buying foreign currency. The Kremlin presents this as a "reliable tool for preservation," but in fact, it is an attempt to patch up a record budget deficit and continue financing the war at the expense of citizens, reported the Center for Countering Disinformation, writes UNN.

Details

According to the Russian government's plan, holes in the treasury will be covered by debt: in 2025–2028, the Russian Ministry of Finance plans to increase public debt by trillions of rubles each year, while war expenditures are growing, and revenues are falling under the pressure of sanctions. OFZs are becoming critically necessary for the regime: the more people "invest" in these papers, the longer the Kremlin can continue the war.

Transferring savings into public debt, abandoning foreign currency, and the advice to "hold gold" are elements of a mobilization economy and financial pressure on the population. Risks for depositors include inflation, currency restrictions, possible "freezes," and increased control over private funds. The formula is simple: "everything for the front" — at the cost of the well-being of its own citizens - reported in the Russian Federation.

It is also noted that due to falling oil and gas revenues, the Russian authorities are desperately trying to find resources to continue the aggressive war against Ukraine — this indicates that they have no intention of ending it.

The current call to buy OFZs is a continuation of the practice of pumping resources from people's pockets into the Kremlin's war machine - stated in the CPD message.

Addition

According to Andriy Kovalenko, head of the NSDC's CPD, the period before Rubio and Lavrov's conversation and Trump's meeting with Putin may be saturated with informational manipulations.

Russian companies "Gazprom," "Rosneft," and "Russian Railways" are mired in debt of over 12 trillion rubles. This is equivalent to approximately 152 billion US dollars and is a record figure.