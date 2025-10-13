Trump becomes one of the largest private Bitcoin holders in the US - Forbes

US President Donald Trump has become one of the largest private owners of Bitcoin in the United States. The estimated value of his crypto assets is $870 million. This indicates a significant shift in Trump's wealth structure towards digital assets, writes UNN with reference to Forbes.

It is noted that Trump owns cryptocurrency indirectly through his participation in Trump Media and Technology Group, which operates the Truth Social platform. In July, the company acquired $2 billion worth of Bitcoin, after which Trump's stake in the company decreased from 52% to 41%. Currently, his personal stake is estimated at approximately $870 million.

There are only a few other billionaires who appear to own more Bitcoin. The Winklevoss twins may have over $8 billion if they haven't sold anything in recent years. Michael Saylor, who pioneered the Bitcoin treasury strategy now being copied by Trump Media, has about $5 billion. ... Tim Draper won an auction in 2014 for coins that the US government confiscated during the liquidation of Silk Road, an illegal marketplace, and which are now worth $3.6 billion. Investor Matthew Roszak may own over $1 billion - the article says.

The publication indicates that Trump was previously skeptical of cryptocurrencies, but after returning to the presidential campaign, he began to actively invest: he sold NFT cards, launched the World Liberty Financial project, and a memecoin, which added more than $1 billion to his capital.

The price of Bitcoin fell to $110,623 on Friday after Trump's statements about China and a pause in institutional inflows.

