03:53 PM
Ukrainian military liberated the village of Novoekonomichne in Donetsk region
02:20 PM
Data leak risk: "Ukroboronprom" opposed Bilchuk's transfer of documentation to AAL Group Ltd, a company potentially linked to Russia's defense industry
September 1, 11:39 AM
Without the restoration of tax benefits, Ukrainian aviation may lose the experience gained over decades and the chance for future recovery.
September 1, 09:15 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: three main versions announced
September 1, 08:38 AM
Parubiy's murder in Lviv: suspect notified of suspicion
September 1, 07:50 AM
The VR Committee is preparing the bill on the DGF for the second reading: deputies are submitting amendments, but there is a risk that they will not be taken into account
September 1, 06:45 AM
A tense first week of autumn: what changes are expected for each zodiac signPhoto
September 1, 05:46 AM
Knowledge Day: Ukrainian schools began their fourth academic year amid a full-scale invasion
September 1, 05:39 AM
Body cameras for military TCC and BZVP for students: innovations in Ukraine from September 1Photo
August 31, 09:30 PM
Suspect in Andriy Parubiy murder case detained in Khmelnytskyi region: the crime was meticulously planned
Trump WLFI Token Causes Stir in Crypto Market: Supply Volume Exceeds $30 Billion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 522 views

The WLFI token, linked to Donald Trump's family, debuted on a cryptocurrency exchange, reaching $30 billion. Its value is estimated to potentially reach $34 billion, which could place it among the top 10 cryptocurrencies.

Trump WLFI Token Causes Stir in Crypto Market: Supply Volume Exceeds $30 Billion

The launch of the Donald Trump family-related token WLFI reached $30 billion after its market debut. This is reported by UNN with reference to CoinDesk and CoinAcademy.

Details

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi project supported by US President Donald Trump and his family, debuted on a cryptocurrency exchange and immediately claims to become one of the most high-profile events of the year in the world of cryptocurrencies.

It is currently known that after its launch, the token traded at a price of over $0.30. It is estimated that the supply volume exceeded $30 billion.

If the price remains around $0.34, the value of WLFI will be $34 billion, writes the CoinAcademy website. There are all prerequisites for the Trump family's "project" to take a place in the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies. And it is even capable of surpassing Tron and Dogecoin.

Recall

In April 2025, cryptocurrency was placed on the Solana blockchain platform. Since its inception, one billion coins have been created, of which 800 million remain owned by a company belonging to Donald Trump. On the website promoting the $TRUMP cryptocurrency token, access to a private dinner with US President Donald Trump was posted in the spring of 2025.

Ihor Telezhnikov

