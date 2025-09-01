Trump WLFI Token Causes Stir in Crypto Market: Supply Volume Exceeds $30 Billion

The launch of the Donald Trump family-related token WLFI reached $30 billion after its market debut. This is reported by UNN with reference to CoinDesk and CoinAcademy.

Details

World Liberty Financial (WLFI), a DeFi project supported by US President Donald Trump and his family, debuted on a cryptocurrency exchange and immediately claims to become one of the most high-profile events of the year in the world of cryptocurrencies.

It is currently known that after its launch, the token traded at a price of over $0.30. It is estimated that the supply volume exceeded $30 billion.

If the price remains around $0.34, the value of WLFI will be $34 billion, writes the CoinAcademy website. There are all prerequisites for the Trump family's "project" to take a place in the top 10 largest cryptocurrencies. And it is even capable of surpassing Tron and Dogecoin.

Recall

In April 2025, cryptocurrency was placed on the Solana blockchain platform. Since its inception, one billion coins have been created, of which 800 million remain owned by a company belonging to Donald Trump. On the website promoting the $TRUMP cryptocurrency token, access to a private dinner with US President Donald Trump was posted in the spring of 2025.

