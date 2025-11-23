The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine refuted another Russian fake about the alleged "Russian registration" of Kyrylo Budanov's account

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that Russian special services launched a new information provocation, spreading a fabrication about the alleged creation of an account for the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, on the social network X in Russia, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, to reinforce this fake, a special fake screenshot was created indicating the "necessary" registration location. The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that this is another information operation by the Kremlin aimed at discrediting Ukrainian military intelligence and its leadership.

Attention – fake! … This is completely false information, which has all the hallmarks of an information operation aimed at discrediting the leadership of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine… We call on you to maintain information hygiene, not to fall for fakes, and to trust information only from official resources and from spokespersons of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine – stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The intelligence agency also reminded that Kyrylo Budanov's only official account on the social network X is @chiefdi_ukraine.

