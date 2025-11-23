The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine refuted another Russian fake about the alleged "Russian registration" of Kyrylo Budanov's account

$42.150.00
"We have made very good progress and are moving towards a just and lasting peace": Yermak on the results of the meeting in GenevaVideo
05:04 PM • 12498 views
Rubio announced the biggest breakthrough in negotiations since the process beganVideo
05:00 PM • 10766 views
Ukraine announced electricity supply restrictions for November 24: outage schedules will be applied
04:43 PM • 11419 views
European countries proposed changes to the US plan for Ukraine – Reuters
02:50 PM • 12724 views
The draft joint document with the US, currently in its final stage, already reflects most of Ukraine's key priorities – UmerovPhoto
02:06 PM • 13059 views
Patient's death in the scandalous "Odrex" clinic: the appellate court will consider changing the oncologist's pre-trial detention measure
November 23, 12:25 PM • 13891 views
Kyiv and region: rain with snow at night, fog with visibility of 200-500 m until the end of the day - forecast for November 23 and 24
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 30506 views
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
November 22, 05:42 PM • 44144 views
Not a final proposal: Trump made a statement about his peace plan for Ukraine
November 22, 04:36 PM • 67420 views
Ukrainians warned about power outages on November 23: how many queues will be without electricity
Popular news
A Russian contingent of over 120 military personnel is present in Venezuela, led by a Russian general - BudanovNovember 23, 10:28 AM • 8610 views
About 200,000 Ukrainians in the US at high risk due to Trump administration's delay - ReutersNovember 23, 10:40 AM • 7832 views
Witkoff and Rubio arrive in Geneva for peace plan discussions - MediaNovember 23, 10:49 AM • 6138 views
Hamas informed the US about the termination of the Gaza truce agreement - mediaNovember 23, 11:17 AM • 4868 views
Israel strikes Lebanese capital for first time since June: Hezbollah chief of staff was the targetVideo03:49 PM • 3628 views
Publications
Astrological forecast for Ukraine for the week: the second wave of deep processes
Exclusive
November 23, 09:30 AM • 30507 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 101750 views
Crispy and juicy chebureks: top 5 best recipesPhotoNovember 21, 05:13 PM • 73288 views
There are doubts that Russia will sign it: experts assessed the US "peace plan"
Exclusive
November 21, 04:05 PM • 78398 views
"Death for big money": stories of clients of the scandalous Odesa clinic OdrexPhotoVideoNovember 21, 11:38 AM • 85069 views
UNN Lite
Demi Lovato danced on a yacht and talked about working on a documentaryNovember 22, 07:12 PM • 26989 views
Wife of US Vice President Vance spotted without wedding ring during official eventVideoNovember 22, 08:13 AM • 36832 views
Former French President Sarkozy to release memoirs about his 20 days in prisonPhotoNovember 22, 07:49 AM • 39244 views
Five films about winter adventures: what to watch this weekendVideoNovember 21, 06:00 PM • 101754 views
Daughter shared a touching confession about Bruce Willis's struggle with dementiaVideoNovember 21, 09:58 AM • 58115 views
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine refuted another Russian fake about the alleged "Russian registration" of Kyrylo Budanov's account

Kyiv • UNN

 • 588 views

The Russians launched another fake, this time it concerned the official account of the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov. Russian special services claim that Budanov's account was created on the territory of Russia.

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine refuted another Russian fake about the alleged "Russian registration" of Kyrylo Budanov's account

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine stated that Russian special services launched a new information provocation, spreading a fabrication about the alleged creation of an account for the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate, Kyrylo Budanov, on the social network X in Russia, writes UNN.

Details

According to intelligence, to reinforce this fake, a special fake screenshot was created indicating the "necessary" registration location. The Main Intelligence Directorate emphasizes that this is another information operation by the Kremlin aimed at discrediting Ukrainian military intelligence and its leadership.

Attention – fake! … This is completely false information, which has all the hallmarks of an information operation aimed at discrediting the leadership of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine… We call on you to maintain information hygiene, not to fall for fakes, and to trust information only from official resources and from spokespersons of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine 

– stated in the message of the Main Intelligence Directorate.

The intelligence agency also reminded that Kyrylo Budanov's only official account on the social network X is @chiefdi_ukraine.

Russia spreads fake news about Ukraine recruiting Koreans in Seoul – MFA refutes21.11.25, 18:27 • 2854 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Russian propaganda
Social network
War in Ukraine
Seoul
Kyrylo Budanov
Ukraine