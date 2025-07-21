$41.750.12
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

In South Korea, rains eased after record downpours, 18 dead

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

In South Korea, rains eased after several days of floods and landslides that killed at least 18 people. Gapyeong recorded a record daily rainfall, exceeding the previous national record.

Heavy rains in South Korea eased somewhat on Monday after several days of torrential downpours that caused floods and landslides, killing at least 18 people, the country's Ministry of Interior and Safety reported, writes UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

As of Sunday evening, according to the ministry, nine people were considered missing.

In Gapyeong, located approximately 62 kilometers northeast of the capital Seoul, some residents recall miraculously escaping floods after 173 millimeters of precipitation fell in 17 hours on Sunday.

Gapyeong was among the places that received a record amount of precipitation in one day and broke the previous national record for daily precipitation of 156.3 mm, set on September 30, 1998.

"The ground just gave way under me, and the water reached my neck. Fortunately, there was an iron pipe nearby," said Ahn Kyeong-ban, a restaurant owner whose establishment was almost completely destroyed.

According to the ministry, as of Sunday, two people died and four went missing after a landslide covered houses around Gapyeong, and floods swept away vehicles.

According to the Ministry of Interior, across South Korea, the rains damaged 1999 public buildings and 2238 private properties, including farms.

After the rains stopped, the national meteorological agency issued a nationwide warning about severe heat.

In South Korea, at least 10 people died and nine went missing due to heavy rains20.07.25, 10:07 • 3512 views

Seoul
South Korea
Tesla
